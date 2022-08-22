‘The Voice’ Coach Gwen Stefani Celebrates Son Zuma’s Birthday in Heartwarming Post

Happy birthday, Zuma! Over the weekend, The Voice coach Gwen Stefani celebrated her son’s 14th trip around the sun.

“happy 14th b day ZUMA!! we love u!! gx,” Gwen Stefani declared in her latest Instagram post, which featured snapshots of Zuma throughout the years.

Zuma is the second son of Gwen Stefani and her former husband Gavin Rossdale. The former couple married in September 2002 and had three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. Stefani and Rossdale called it quits in August 2015. She then began dating fellow The Voice coach and her now husband, Blake Shelton later that year. They exchanged vows in July 2021.

Stefani’s former husband also wished their son a happy birthday on Instagram. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ZUMA – my sweetest boy you are the shine of my sun. I love everything about you. A magical boy indeed. Layers on layers. So happy you’re mine. You’ve even made me fall in like with basketball. YOU HAVE AN ARM OF GOLD. And you can hit the life out of a ball that flies at 80mph. You’re amazing. We are gonna celebrate hard. Because that’s how we roll.”

Blake Shelton Recently Shared That He Is Prioritizing Gwen Stefani and Her Three Children Over His Career

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Blake Shelton spoke about how he is now prioritizing Gwen Stefani and her three sons over his music career. “Look, I love music and I love The Voice,” Shelton stated. “I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life.”

Shelton also stated that he’s not in the same “rat race” with his career as he used to be. He now has the freedom to release singles. “I’m having fun putting out songs when I feel like it and luckily the record label allows me to do that. They always support it when I do it and my stupid ideas of doing a ’90s country video – they’re always on board and because of that, we have a ‘God Country’ once in a while or a ‘Happy Anywhere.’”

Shelton went on to say that it’s pretty simple to address his ideas with the label. “I just go, ‘Hey, I want to do this. Will you guys help me?’ And they’ll jump on board and we’ve had some big records that way. Hopefully, this will be another one.”

In regards to his marriage to Gwen Stefani, Shelton added he couldn’t image this type of pairing when he was younger. “I would have probably said [to my younger self], ‘Are you talking about that girl that holds up the orange in her video?’ I never understood until now that she’s from Orange County. My entire life of knowing who Gwen Stefani even was was ‘Is that the girl that holds the orange up in the video? Oh my god, she’s so hot, but why is she obsessed with this freaking orange, you know?’”