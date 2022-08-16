‘The Voice’ Coach Gwen Stefani Has Fans Going Wild Over Her Latest Pics

Gwen Stefani is getting ready for a new season of The Voice. The 52-year-old No Doubt lead singer is sharing photos to Instagram with her GXVE Beauty line, and fans are loving it. Check out her post below.

“blue is kinda my color,” she captioned the post.

“Queen,” replied Paris Hilton.

“It is totally your color,” replied a fan.

“Prettiest ever,” said another.

“Every color is your color tbh, but this eyeliner always looks so good!” another fan said in the comments.

“YOU LOOK AMAZING!!” replied another.

“Blake is 1 lucky guy,” replied another fan, referring to Gwen Stefani’s husband, Blake Shelton.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton return to The Voice next month. It will be the first time they have served as coaches for the competition since they tied the knot. Stefani recently noted that returning with her husband is “surreal.”

“Stepping back on the set of The Voice this time was very surreal,” Stefani said. “Being married, it brought back so many memories of all the different seasons that we’ve been on The Voice together, all the different phases of our friendship, of our relationship.”

Blake Shelton has served as a coach for the show since 2011. Gwen Stefani didn’t join the cast until season seven. The pair met in 2014. It’s hard to believe it’s been so long, but the 22nd season debuts on September 19 at 8 p.m. ET. It’s on NBC.

Gwen Stefani Returns to ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani is gearing up for the new season of the reality competition. She’ll be joined by her husband, Blake Shelton, John Legend and a brand new coach for the brand new season. She shared some backstage footage recently welcoming Camila Cabello to the team. Check it out below.

“We’re back for another EPIC season of [The Voice] with a BRAND NEW COACH! see u soon! The Voice premieres September 19 on NBC,” she captioned the post.

The video features behind the scenes footage of a promo photo shoot for the show. Blake Shelton is showing off a guitar. Meanwhile, John Legend introduces the newest host, noting that Camila Cabello got her start as part of his “team” on the show. And now, she’s going to try to beat him.

As the new season is ramping up, Cabello has spoken about how much she looks up to Gwen Stefani.

“I look up to Gwen Stefani so much, I mean in so many ways,” Cabello said. “She represents the kind of artist that I wanna be. I feel like she has been kind of genre-defying and genre-less and expectation-defying… I feel like I wanna take notes from her. She’s such a cool artist and so authentic.”