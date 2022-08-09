‘The Voice’ Finalist Signs Major Recording Contract

A finalist from season 21 of The Voice signs a major recording contract. Jeremy Rosado has a new deal with Capitol Christian Music Group.

Rosado grew up in a Puerto Rican family in Queens. His family moved to Tampa when he was 10-years-old and he began singing in his church.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Jeremy Rosado to our roster,” said representatives from BMG in a statement. “He’s an incredible vocalist with a rare talent and powerful story. We can’t wait to start putting his music out into the world and believe big things are ahead for him.”

Rosado’s journey began years before The Voice. The singer actually placed 13th on the 11th season of American Idol. But he never found his footing after the show, and he gave it another go in 2021 with The Voice. Kelly Clarkson quickly fell in love with him and led him to the right path.

Jeremy Rosado auditioned four times for ‘Idol’ before making it to the next round. He eventually got to the screen and years after the appearance he released his debut album, Heartbeat. He’s eager for new opportunities with Capitol Christian Music Group.

New Opportunities for ‘The Voice’ Contestant

The new contract marks a big moment in a long journey for Jeremy Rosado. It wasn’t always easy, but the future is bright.

“I am so honored to be joining the Capitol Christian Music Group family,” he said. “I’ve been pursuing this dream of mine for ten years and those years have been filled with ups and downs. This season has been so redeeming for me and my story. The path that I have walked to get here has not been easy, but everything I’ve faced in my life so far has led me to this point. I’m finding myself living in a state of gratitude at what God has done and how He has brought my dream back to life!”

“I’m beyond excited for what the future holds and thrilled to be walking into this next chapter with the Capitol team alongside me,” he continued.

Jeremy Rosado has served as a worship leader in Lakeland, Fla. for the past few years. Now, he’ll hit the road with legendary Christian artists Newsboys this fall. The ‘Stand Together Tour’ kicks off on October 6 in Champaign, Ill. There are five dates across Rosado’s native state of Florida in October. They’ll wrap in Arlington, Tex. on October 30. Check out all of the dates at the Newsboys website.

Meanwhile, The Voice is set to premiere its 22nd season on September 19. Blake Shelton and his wife Gwen Stefani reunite to join the roster of coaches. John Legend and Camila Cabelo also serve as coaches for the new season.