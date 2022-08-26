‘The Voice’ Finalist Wendy Moten Opens Up About Her Surprisingly Accomplished Music Career

Wendy Moten has been touring with Vince Gill since 2016. She’s naturally evolved from background singer into a focal point of his live performances. During his Ryman Auditorium residency this summer, Moten shifted to the forefront of the stage and took the microphone. Gill fell in behind her and took over her role. She was a finalist on the last season of The Voice. The 57-year-old performed a slew of classics along the way. She covered everyone from The Beatles to Aretha Franklin; from Dolly Parton to Marvin Gaye.

In a new interview with Taste of Country, she’s talking more about her path.

“I was a recording artist in the 90s, and that ended, and I became a background singer to the stars,” says Moten, who also backed Tim McGraw. She also spent time with Julio Iglesias.

“I only speak English, but we had to sing in four languages and that changed my life,” she said. “I feel like I was getting paid to be a better singer and better communicator through song, because he’s one of those living legends and he was teaching me.”

Wendy Moten’s tour with Tim McGraw was his Soul2Soul tour that he had with his wife, Faith Hill. She also spent some time on the road with Martina McBride. She spent her time carefully studying the stars that she backed in hopes of figuring out how to reimagine her own career.

“I wanted to know, ‘What are they doing differently that I’m not doing?'” she said. “And it was nothing. So it just lets me know that even on the highest of levels, if you have done the work and are qualified, go after that.”

Wendy Moten Carves Her Own Path

Pedal Steel player Paul Franklin suggested that Moten cut an album of traditional country covers. And Vince Gill loved it. He agreed to produce it for her.

“And he was like, ‘I’m not going to tell you how to sing anything,'” she recalls. “‘I want you to use your own interpretation.’ I thought that was really great.”

Wendy Moten doesn’t want to be boxed into country music because she has a lot of range.

“I sing everything from psalms to traditional country to Elvis to Paul Simon,” she said.

Following I’ve Got You Covered, she feels comfortable on her own again.

“I was ready to be a solo artist again and I didn’t know how to get back there,” she said. “After doing this record, I felt like an artist again.”

I’ve Got You Covered was released in 2020. It even features an appearance from Vince Gill on “Faithless Love.” He also appears on the first track, “Driving Nails in My Coffin,” alongside Bekka Bramlett. Andrea Zonn teams up with Wendy Moten for “Walk Through This World With Me.”