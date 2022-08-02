‘The Voice’: Former Champ Jake Hoot and Wife Welcome Baby Girl

The Voice winner and country music performer Jake Hoot is now a father of two, and he took to his official Instagram to share the news. On Sunday, the singer and his spouse Brittney announced the birth of their first child on Instagram.

“Well, we did a thang last week!” Jake Hoot captioned a photo of himself with his second daughter. He is also the father of Macy, his daughter from a previous relationship. “World, meet little Miss Madilyn Bri. We couldn’t be more in love.” Sunday, July 24, at 3:30 a.m., Maddilyn Bri Hoot was born. She was born bright pink and wrinkly, weighing 7 lbs 4 oz and 18 ¾ inches long. The mother also posted a photo of her infant daughter on social media.

“One week ago today, I experienced the biggest miracle of my life!” she wrote. “We welcomed our ’Little Feet’ into the world, and could not be more in love with her. She’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever known. I never knew that my capacity to love someone could become so deep, and this profound. Everyone meet our little angel. She’s more than we ever dreamt of. We love you so much our little angel and can’t believe we get to love you forever!” They announced their pregnancy in March, the same month they celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary. To commemorate the occasion, Jake Hoot and Brittney released their duet “Wherever Time Goes.”

Jake Hoot has come a long way since his ‘The Voice’ debut

Hoot made his debut in 2019 when he joined Kelly Clarkson’s team on The Voice. Fans turned him into a star after he wowed them in the popular television singing contest with performances of Lonestar, Reba McEntire, Brenda Lee, Jason Isbell, Trace Adkins, and Rhett Akins.

Jake Hoot has recorded several songs since winning the show, including “Better Off Without You” and his Kelly Clarkson collaboration “I Would’ve Loved You.”

Jake Hoot recalled his experience in a 2021 interview with Entertainment Focus. “It’s still something I think I’m trying to process even now, he said at the time. “They invited me to come out and audition and I went out and auditioned then of course Kelly turned her chair. Every week I had my bag packed to come home but to have her on there and just her confidence boosting abilities – she’s just great about encouraging everybody that’s around her – definitely helped with my confidence.”

Hoot was thrilled to be able to record with his mentor, Kelly Clarkson. “To get to record a song with her after the show was incredible, too. She’s just such a great genuine person.” Hoot has nothing but positive things to say about his The Voice experience. “The Voice, even though it’s a singing competition, it never felt like a competition. We all just became family on the show so it was a great experience. I tell everybody, and I’m sure it’s the same way with ‘The Voice UK’, to go do it because you’re gonna meet a lot of incredible people and have a lot of great experiences. I’m very, very thankful that I was able to do that.”