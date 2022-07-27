‘The Voice’s Gwen Stefani Stuns in Series of Selfies From Indycar Performance Weekend

It was a big weekend for racing and for music in Iowa this weekend during the Hy-Vee IndyCar event in Newton. The exciting racing event was punctuated with a variety of impressive music performances including Tim McGraw, and Florida Georgia Line. Also performing were newlyweds Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani who performed separate shows during the event. Now, Stefani is giving fans a glimpse of some of the highlights from her trip to Newton, sharing some stunning selfies.

In a recent Instagram post, the popular The Voice host and pop-music icon shares some fun pics from her trip to the Hawkeye state. The Insta post includes a variety of fun selfies from the star as she enjoys “dressing up” during the Indy event.

“love it when u dress up,” Stefani writes on her post. The Underneath It All singer adds two racing flag emojis.

“thx for a fun weekend,” she adds tagging @indycaratiowa.

Gwen Stefani Is Stunning (As Always) In Recent Photos From Her Indy Race Performance

Stefani’s Insta post includes a series of pictures, showing the different looks the pop music star donned for her performance during the weekend’s Indy Car event in Iowa. The first pic shows the star all glammed up with a gorgeous smoky-eye look…and of course, Stefani’s look has that extra stunning pin-up look as she sports her signature red lipstick.

Gwen Stefani completes her look with some gold necklaces, some of these chained necklaces are thick with a lot of charms. Others, however, are a bit more delicate.

Next, the singer shares a slightly more relaxed look. She is still wearing her gold necklaces – and her red lips – however, the star’s eye makeup is a little lighter as she shows off her “Blake” sweatshirt. Now, we don’t have a pic of the whole shirt. But, it’s a pretty safe bet that this shirt is Stefani’s way of fangirling her husband, fellow singer, and fellow The Voice star, Blake Shelton.

Stefani Gives Fans A Glimpse Of What It Takes To Get Ready To Take The Stage For Indy Race Performance

The next Insta pic takes us back to the first image in the series of photos, this one showing off the singer’s gorgeous black tank top. Her long hair is down, parted on one side. The final photo takes us outside Stefani’s tour bus as she poses with her team in a sunshine selfie…complete with some checkered outfits to celebrate the race-day event!