‘The Voice’ Remembers Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s All-Time Greatest Moments on the Show

While debuting back in 2011, the hit TV show The Voice boasts a respectable 21 seasons and the blossoming love of coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Although Stefani made her debut on the show in season 7, Shelton is a pillar of the series, being in every season. If that wasn’t impressive, Shelton also has the most season wins. While reigning champ, the real prize of the show was watching the marriage form and grow on American television.

With fans already excited about a new season, let’s take a look back on some of the best moments shared between the dynamic duo.

Getting Into The Christmas Spirit

Gwen Stefani, known for songs like Hollaback Girl, surprised fans when she teamed up with Blake Shelton to sing You Make It Feel Like Christmas. Given the chemistry shared between the two, the holiday magic was easily visible as each complimented the other.

As mentioned above, Black Shelton is the only coach to be in every season. With Stefani taking time off, fans were ecstatic when she returned in 2019. Each coach took a moment to share their love for the singer of No Doubt, but it was Shelton who melted hearts when he declared that Gwen “literally makes every day 100% better.”

And the love just kept building as in the 20th season, the pair decided to share another song together. With their feelings for each other impossible to hide, they sang Happy Anywhere. For those who don’t remember the lyrics, they include, “Since I met you, I swear I could be happy anywhere.”

Gwen Stefani Discusses COVID-19 Lockdown

Like most of the world, The Voice hit several hurdles during the COVID-19 pandemic. While having to manage the restrictions and lockdowns, Gwen Stefani admitted it was a great time to spend with family. “It’s been pretty magical for Blake and I and the kids because we don’t ever have that much solid time together. We did do a lot of fun stuff, we did a lot of cooking, we built a garden, it was just a lot of stuff that you dream about doing, but you never have time to do.”

Displaying their playful sides, in 2017, Gwen Stefani gave viewers a tour of The Voice. She excitedly announced before walking into Blake Shelton’s trailer that “an actual, real cowboy lives in here, Ok?” Opening the door, Shelton casually relaxed on the couch. Supposedly preparing for his team, the singer couldn’t hide his beaming smile from the cameras or Stefani.

Taking their love to the next phase, the couple officially married during the summer of 2021 in Oklahoma. Sharing a video, Gwen Stefani claimed, “I got kidnapped by my family to celebrate. I’m getting married!”