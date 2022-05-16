‘The Voice’ Reveals Fourth Coach for Upcoming 2022 Season

With Kelly Clarkson not returning to The Voice, another judge was needed to take her place and the show has named that coach. Former Fifth Harmony singer Camilla Cabello joins Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend on the NBC show. She did appear last season as a mentor for Legend and his team. This also marks another season with a first-time coach. Ariana Grande held that role in Season 21.

Camilla Cabello of Fifth Harmony Joins ‘The Voice’ Coaching Crew

NBC made the announcement on Sunday. A TikTok video featuring all four coaches made the rounds with them singing the song “Grace Kelly” by Mika. Cabello has also appeared on the show The X Factor USA. That video also was on The Voice‘s official Twitter page, too.

Legend pointed out Cabello’s experience last season. “She was part of a group, and in this battle setting, where the artists are dueting with each other, that’s a very important skill to have,” Legend said in an interview with Extra. “And obviously, she’s an incredibly successful artist and performer in her own right, and all the things she’s learned throughout these years are going to be so important for our team.” Among her hits as a solo performer for Cabello are Havana, Never Be the Same, and Crying in the Club. We get more from PopCulture.

Clarkson is dealing with some big changes for her talk show. The Kelly Clarkson Show will be moving into a timeslot currently owned by The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Right now, DeGeneres is wrapping up her final season on her long-running talker. Television stations will be airing Clarkson’s show in that spot.

Gwent Stefani Recalls The Time Where She Started Getting Why Fans Love Blake Shelton

What about other activities around The Voice? Well, you have Stefani coming back for Season 22. It marks the first time she’ll be on there after getting married to Shelton. Stefani also talks about when she started to get why fans love Shelton. “I didn’t know Blake,” Stefani said in an interview with From Apple Music With Love. “I didn’t even know that he existed as a human, let alone an artist.

“One of my nannies was like ‘Oh, he’s so hot,'” she said. “I was like, ‘He is? Really? OK, I can see that.’ And the more I watched the show, the more I could see ‘Wow, he’s funny, he’s tall.’ I started to get it.” Country music fans have known for years about Shelton and his amazing voice. So, people will tune into the competition on NBC and will see him, Stefani, Legend, and Cabello as this season’s coaches.