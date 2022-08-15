‘The Voice’s Blake Shelton Announces New Song, ‘No Body,’ Releasing Friday

Recently, country music star Blake Shelton of The Voice dropped a rather cryptic hint on social media about something happening soon. While there were guesses ranging from his upcoming new TV show Barmageddon to music, we might have an answer here. Shelton decided to go old school in this post on Instagram. Well, it’s old school if you consider a mullet something from the days gone by.

For Shelton, it’s a look that he once had proudly in his younger days. He’s letting fans know that this week, a new song titled No Body will be coming out on Friday. That’s a good day to release new music as fans have all week long to look forward to it. This will make them hungry and want to hear something new from their favorite musician and singer. Hey, any day with new music from Shelton is a good one. Still, the fact that it’ll come out on Friday gives his fans a weekend to revel in his glory.

Blake Shelton Fans Are All Ready To Hear His New Song

Speaking of those fans, they were digging this post. One wrote, “The first time I saw you, you opened up for toby you had that long hair”. It’s a reference to another country music star in Toby Keith as Shelton was an opening act for him at one time. John Legend, who is another coach alongside Shelton on The Voice, happened to drop a laughing face emoji in the comments section. We could imagine some good-natured ribbing taking place when they cross paths again. Another fan said, “yes!!! What goes around comes around again, no matter what age!!! I love it!” There you go, Blake fans.

Well, all of you Blake fans can even pre-save No Body. Check out what he wrote in the caption about that and go get ready to enjoy the new song. As we said, Blake Shelton will have another TV project coming out in the fall. It’s called Baramgeddon and will have Carson Daly and Nikki Bella as part of the host cast. You will be able to see people take part in different bar games as they gather at Shelton’s Ole Red in Nashville.

So, there is some news from The Voice for you guys on a Monday. Apparently, the show released a new video that pits Shelton against new coach Camila Cabello. In case you missed it, Cabello will be a new coach on the NBC competition show. The Cuban-American singer-songwriter will help take up the space left when Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande decided not to return. Besides Cabello, there is a returning coach to the show in Gwen Stefani. Of course, you know her these days also as Mrs. Blake Shelton.