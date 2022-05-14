‘The Voice’s Blake Shelton Reveals Major News About Season 22

Great news Outsiders, country music star Blake Shelton will return to coach on The Voice for a 22nd consecutive season. And with that news, it’s safe to assume that the long-running music competition series has been renewed.

While NBC has made no formal announcement about the fate of the show, Shelton let the information slip on TikTok yesterday. During an eight-second clip of him singing Mika’s Grace Kelly, the singer nonchalantly told his fans that he’s headed back to his revolving chair once again.

“#duet this if you’re going to be a coach on #TheVoice this fall..,” he captioned.

Shelton is the only coach in the history of the series to appear in every season—and, he’s also the most successful. The 44-year-old CMA winner has helped eight hopeful singers earn the crown on The Voice. The only other person to come close to that number is Kelly Clarkson with four championships.

Kelly Clarkson Is the Only ‘The Voice’ Coach to Come Close to Blake Shelton’s Winning Record

Kelly Clarkson’s most recent win was this past December when Girl Named Tom took home the season 21 win.

The band consists of siblings Caleb, Joshua, and Behah Liechty. And when Carson Daly announced their names, they made history as the first group of artists to win the competition since it began in 2011.

After coming down from the excitement, the sibling trio met with PEOPLE to gush about their experience. And while they were at it, they credited Clarkson for helping them achieve greatness.

“She’ll be the first one to tell you that this is a competition show [and] it’s giving you a lot of exposure,” Bekah shared. “But it’s what happens after — that is your career. And she’s a perfect example of someone who has taken that amazing experience from the competition show, American Idol and elevated it. Turned it into a lifelong career.”

Blake Shelton didn’t leave the 21st season of The Voice empty-handed though. The year’s runner-up champion was one of his star singers, Wendy Moten. Though she didn’t take home the win, she still impressed the fans and coaches alike, even after suffering a backstage injury that led to a serious injury.

“We’ve never seen anything like you on this stage in 21 seasons. Ladies and gentlemen this is, when I say world-class talent, I’m talking about, this may never happen again,” Shelton said of Moten after the series finale.

“You just stand there and do it with such nonchalance it’s insulting to every other singer that works so hard,” Shelton also said. “What a gift you are.”