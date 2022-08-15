The Wreckers’ Jessica Harp Sends Love To Michelle Branch Amid Split

Jessica Harp, a member of The Wreckers with Michelle Branch, posted support for Branch on her official Instagram this week. Harp posted a series of pictures of the duo in happy times as The Wreckers. This post came just days after Branch revealed she was leaving her husband of three years, The Black Keys’ drummer Pat Carney.

The first picture shows the two women on stage rocking out on guitar together. Harper rests her chin on Michelle Branch’s shoulder. The pair sport matching grins on their faces. The rest of the series of photos show the pair onstage, as well as more personal moments between them. One of the pictures features a solitary figure from the back, wearing a Wreckers hoodie. The pictures range from old tangible photographs to current images, demonstrating how long the two singers’ relationship goes back. After all, the duo formed in 2005 and disbanded over a decade ago in 2008.

Jessica Harp captioned the post with a straightforward sentence. “Btw, I love you [Michelle Branch,]” She wrote. Though Harp didn’t specifically write about Branch’s recent domestic drama, the timing of the post seems pointed.

Michelle Branch’s recent Domestic woes

Last Thursday, according to a statement released by TMZ, Michelle Branch confirmed her split from Carney. “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family,” Branch said. “The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

Carney and Branch are the parents of two children together. They have a son that was born back in 2018 and a new baby daughter that was born this past February. Carey and Michelle Branch started dating in 2015 and married in 2019.

Michelle Branch posted a since-deleted tweet accusing Carney of infidelity, according to TMZ. Branch was arrested at her home for alleged domestic assault just before she made the announcement. The singer reportedly told authorities that she slapped her husband in the face “one or two times.” Branch’s $1,000 bail was posted right after.

Michelle Branch had a lot of success with Jessica Harp in their days as The Wreckers. Harp was a longtime friend of Branch and a backup singer for her solo act. Both Harper and Branch have had success has solo artists since the Wreckers split. In late 2020, Harp and Branch suggested that a Wreckers reunion was in the works. Branch also has a new solo album set to drop soon. Branch’s recent personal life struggles haven’t changed the release date of the upcoming album. The Trouble With Fever will debut on September 16th.