Thomas Rhett Drops Epic Series of Photos From Detroit Show: ‘One for the Books’

Thomas Rhett is going hard on the road this summer. He’s been giving fans a peek backstage along the way. Recently, it was from Milwaukee’s Summerfest. Now, we’re getting shots from the road in Detroit, Mich.

“Detroit was one for the books. I’ll be reliving that one for a while,” he captioned the post.

In one of the photos, a fan is holding a sign that says, “It’s my 16th birthday!” It looks like they were close enough for Rhett to see it. The crowd was showered with confetti. It looks like he also invited his openers, Conner Smith and Parker McCollum on stage for a song or two. “One for the books,” indeed.

They’re back at it on July 21 for the first of one of just three true Southern dates remaining on the tour. That one is at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater in Alabama. They’re also at Lakewood Amphitheatre in Atlanta and Credit One Stadium in Charleston, S.C. this weekend.

After that, the tour is heading out west. Thomas Rhett and company will be in Phoenix, Ariz. on August 4. They’ll play a couple of California dates and Salt Lake City before hitting the big stage at Red Rocks on August 12. The tour rolls on throught October with a pile of Midwest and West Coast dates. They’ll wind their way through North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Idaho. That should be a scenic run.

Thomas Rhett eventually eases his way back east, closing down the current run with stops at Taxslayer Center in Moline, Ill. on October 13, Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. on October 14 and WSU Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio on October 15.

Thomas Rhett in 2022

You can check out all of the dates on Thomas Rhett’s calendar and get ticket information at his website. You never know what you’ll get out there with this crew. When the ‘Bring the Bar to You’ Tour hit New Hampshire recently, Rhett invited McCollum and Smith out for a cover of a Brooks & Dunn classic. The trio ripped through a version of “Neon Moon,” and the crowd went wild. The enduring love of 90s country music has been everywhere lately.

Thomas Rhett is one of those guys that grew up on 90s country, and he still admires the folks that came before him. He had a chance to meet Alan Jackson and George Strait at the ACM Awards, and he was just as enamored as any other fan. It’s strange where your heroes become your friends. Eric Church certainly began his career before Thomas Rhett was rolling, but now they are really close. Life has a way when you’re doing what you love.