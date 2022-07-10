Thomas Rhett Drops Epic Series of Photos Recapping Summerfest: ‘Brought the Bar to Milwaukee’

Summerfest 2022 kicked off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on June 23, concluding yesterday, July 9, and Thomas Rhett commemorated his time performing there with a series of photos on Instagram. “Brought the bar to Milwaukee last night!” he captioned his post. “Summer fest that was such a blast! THANK YOU!!”

The crowd looks amazing; Summerfest takes place at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, and it looks like the place was absolutely packed. The photos include various shots of Rhett performing, engaging with the crowd, looking totally in his element.

Summerfest started in 1968, and is still going strong today as the world’s largest music festival, according to the website. Thomas Rhett headlined Saturday, July 9. Other headliners included Jason Aldean, Justin Bieber, The Backstreet Boys, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey, and Rod Stewart, among others. Truly an eclectic mix of music, so there was something for everyone.

The festival also showcases local Milwaukee restaurants and businesses throughout the three weekend event. There are four shopping marketplaces in the festival park, plus performances from local and up-and-coming acts throughout the day. Milwaukee is definitely proud of its local annual tradition, and promises something for everyone; locals and visitors alike.

Thomas Rhett and Tour Mates Throw it Back for Start of Tour

Earlier in June, Thomas Rhett, with Conner Smith and Parker McCollum as support, set out on his Bring The Bar To You Tour, and he’s been doing exactly that. The trio performed at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH, and threw it totally back to the 90s for a unique experience for audience members.

After Rhett performed his own music, the band started Brooks and Dunn’s “Neon Moon,” which whipped the crowd into a frenzy. Nothing like classic country music to really get the people going. Rhett, Smith, and McCollum performed the song together, and a few fans managed to capture the entire song on camera, so those of us who weren’t there can still experience the magic.

Thomas Rhett often pays tribute to those who came before him, and he knows the value of classic country. He explained recently that he still finds himself in unbelievable situations with huge stars. Even though, arguably, he’s also a huge star in his own right.

“We were at the ACM Honors event here in Nashville,” he explained to Katie Neal on the podcast Katie & Company. “There were a few of us new artists, but mostly it was icons. And they wanted to do a big group picture. So I was literally standing next to Alan Jackson and George Strait was behind me and Dolly Parton was on the other side of me. I was like, ‘This is wild.’”