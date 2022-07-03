Thomas Rhett Fans Can’t Get Enough of This Adorable New Photo of His Youngest Daughter

Thomas Rhett is all about the women in his family. He has to be, since he’s the only guy in a family of six. The country star posted a photo of his youngest this week. And we’re convinced she has a future on the stage.

Just check out Lillie Carolina Akins, who is all of seven months old. She’s smiling and oozing that cute baby energy. Just go ahead and give her a microphone (when she starts talking, of course). She’s looking so very comfortable in front of the camera. Thomas Rhett, the proud dad, captioned the photo: “This child.”

Thomas Rhett Is Spending Fourth of July with Family

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren, will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in October. They’re now the parents of four daughters. Willa Gray, at 6, is the oldest. Her sisters are Ada James, 4, and Lennon Love, 21 months. Baby Lillie Carolina will celebrate her first birthday, Nov. 15. He’s even conceded that he’ll choose songs for an album by playing them for his girls to see how they react.

This country music superstar is taking a brief break from his summer tour to celebrate the Fourth of July with his family. They’ll have a traditional backyard barbecue, with his signature cheeseburgers on the grill.

“I mean, steaks are kinda my go-to, but I think if I was having like a Fourth of July party or something like that, makin’ smash burgers on the Traeger are my favorite thing in the world to do,” Thomas Rhett told Big Machine Label Group.

To get the perfect burger, Rhett uses a cast-iron skillet on the grill. He brushes some olive oil on the ground beef. And he’ll butter up the buns, then slap on some cheese so that it all melts together. Lauren always tells reporters that her husband is an excellent cook.

Country Star Started 30-City Tour Last Month

But Rhett also is singing a lot this year. He released his sixth studio album — “Where We Started — on April 1. Some of the album features songs he wrote during a fall trip to Montana. It was a working vacation, because he did make time to fish. But that’s also where he created the album’s title song.

“We were in the living room and I noticed that the leaves were changing,” Thomas Rhett recalled during an interview with Bobby Bones. “Someone said ‘I wish summer would slow down.’ As a songwriter, you hear words like that and think maybe we should try and write that.”

He launched his “Bring the Bar to You” Tour last month. It includes stops in 30 cities and will end in October. Parker McCollum and Conner Smith are on tour with Rhett.

And he’s figured a way to spend more quality time with his family. While he’s on the road, he writes his music. “The thought of telling my wife I want to write when I get home would just be a tragedy,” he told Official Charts.

Take a look at his daughters from earlier this year. Thomas Rhett loves to share these sort of snaps with his fans.

But he thinks he’s figured out how to balance it all. “You should’ve seen my morning this morning. It’s absolute chaos. I think I’ve learned how to be productive in chaos.”

All he has to do is look at baby Lillie Carolina, with her chubby cheeks and happy smile, to know all the chaos is worth it.