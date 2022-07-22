Thomas Rhett Forced To Cancel Alabama Concert

Bad news from Thomas Rhett. The country music superstar was forced to cancel his show in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Thursday (July 21st) due to weather issues.

In a post on Twitter, Thomas Rhett shared a video and wrote, “Tuscaloosa, I’m so sorry. We will be back on September 8. Stay safe out there.”

Tuscaloosa, I’m so sorry. We will be back on September 8. Stay safe out there pic.twitter.com/U8FeZqOZ5T — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) July 22, 2022

In the video, Thomas Rhett stated that due to some intense lightning, he was forced to pull the plug on the Tuscaloosa show. “I know a lot of y’all have asked if we could go on super late and as much as I would stay up until 1 o’clock in the morning to do this, that is past curfew in this town, which is 11:30. And all the people I have spoken to said the weather is not going to quit here even by the end.”

Thomas Rhett declares that the whole situation completely sucks. He then shared that he has only been rained out twice in his whole career. “We’ve already found a new date to come back,” he continued. “September the 8th. Obviously, I get that a lot of y’all travel here from other states and I just feel for ya. I’m so sorry. But this is an act of God and lightning is something we don’t play around with.”

Thomas Rhett is currently heading to the Lakewood Amphitheater in Atlanta, Georgia for his show on Friday (July 22nd). Other stops leading to the return of Tuscaloosa include Charleston, South Carolina; Salt Lake City, Utah; Morrison, Colorado; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Seattle, Washington.

Thomas Rhett Spoke About Hitting the Road for His 2022 Tour

According to Taste of Country, Thomas Rhett spoke about remaining optimistic about his 2022 tour late last year. “I feel thankful that we got to play shows [in 2021] in the first place,” he stated. “But I do feel like it was somewhat a warm-up.”

Thomas Rhett then spoke about his 2022 tour. “I cannot wait to get back on the road in 2022 and have a new record under my belt, having a couple new singles off this project out. It’s just gonna be a great year to get back on the road with some new friends and get to see a bunch of my favorite people. Just watching the fans file into those shows is literally one of my favorite feeling in the world.”

Thomas Rhett also shared his expectations for 2022. “I think 2022 is gonna feel like the most normal year since 2019. I don’t know; I feel content, I feel clearheaded, I feel joyful.”

This is the first tour that Thomas Rhett is going on since he and his wife Lauren welcomed their fourth daughter, Lillie Carolina.