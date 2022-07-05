Thomas Rhett Posts Heartwarming Series of Pics From Family’s 4th of July Celebrations

Thomas Rhett and his family had a wonderful July 4th yesterday, judging by the photos the country music star posted on Instagram recently. The family looks happy, healthy, and excited for sparklers and fireworks. Rhett posted a series of photos showcasing their fun time on the beach, heavily featuring his kids’ smiling faces.

The first photo is of three of his daughters, Willa (6), Ada (4), and Lennon (2). They’re gathered together with fireworks in the background. Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins have another daughter, Lillie, who is about 8 months; it doesn’t look like she was there for the festivities, though maybe next year. The second photo is of Lauren and Lennon–who recently didn’t care one bit about her father’s success on the radio–as fireworks go off, while the third is of the three girls eating ice cream on a porch.

Rhett included a nice shot of the American flag in his series of photos, then a photo of Willa and Ada together. There’s an inspiring snap of fireworks over the ocean, and the last photo is of Rhett and his wife.

“Happy 4th from our family to yours,” Rhett captioned the series. All in all, the Akins family looks so happy to be together celebrating America on its birthday. Isn’t that what the holiday is about, anyway? Being together with your family and friends, eating hotdogs, watching fireworks, and just soaking up the celebratory vibes. The Akins family looks like they’ve got this one in the bag.

Thomas Rhett Talks His ‘Unbelievable’ Friendship with Eric Church

It isn’t all family time for Thomas Rhett, though, as he has some pretty spectacular famous friends. One of those is fellow country music star Eric Church. While hosting Country Countdown USA last week, Rhett spoke about his friendship with Church, and how he used to look up to him in his early career.

“This is the closest me and Eric have ever been,” he said. “We’ve been sending songs back and forth. Eric will send me something unfinished at 2 in the morning. To be one of those people that he shares music with is unbelievable. It’s been a neat friendship.”

On his 2021 track “Country Again,” Rhett actually mentions his close friend Eric Church. “Thought I had too much on my plate / But last night we cracked some cold beers / And cranked Eric Church up to ten / Thought, ‘Man it feels good to be country again,'” he sings on the track. A great tribute to a friend; like saying, “hey man, your music makes me feel better when times are tough.” The song is a reminder that the simple things in life are all you need sometimes; a beer, some good music, and a couple of friends. Boom: problems melt away.