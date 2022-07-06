TikTok User Recreates Dolly Parton Video Using Cups of Latte: VIDEO

That’s a latte Dolly Parton!

It took 90 cups of latte to recreate 16 seconds of Dolly Parton performing her hit “9 to 5.” It clearly took several full days of work according to the TikTok poster that created it. Check out the video below, titled “Recreating a Dolly Parton video with 90 cups of latte art.”

“Worked a lot of 9 to 5’s to make this. Needless to say, we were VERY caffeinated,” user @rudy_willingham captioned the post.

TikTok users were impressed by the effort.

“That’s a lot of cups of ambition,” replied one.

“How long did this take?” asked another.

“Prolly like 10 seconds you saw the video,” replied one wisecracking user. The original poster never appears to reveal the actual length of the project, though.

“This deserves to be in a museum,” added another.

“Sometimes humans are just so cool,” another chimed in.

How does the latte version compare to the original? It’s pretty close! Check out the original music video for Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” below.

Celebrating Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5’

Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” and the film of the same name were released 42 years ago. The song earned Parton four Grammy nominations and an Academy Award nomination. She won Grammys for “Best Country Song” and “Best Country Vocal Performance, Female.” The film co-starred Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. It was Parton’s first foray into film.

A new documentary celebrates the film’s enduring legacy. Still Working 9 to 5 is by Camille Hardman and Gary Lane. All three original stars reunited to discuss the making of the film. Hardman said that getting all three stars to agree to the project was “a blessing and a curse.”

“It was a blessing because they said yes,” she said. “It was a curse because everybody thought we had money when we were approaching other people for money. ‘Oh, you’re going to be okay. You’re gonna get other people funding this.'”

The film still doesn’t have a buyer or distributor, but it did debut at SXSW. Dolly Parton celebrated its debut on Twitter in March.

So great to team up with my friends Jane and Lily again, and yes, I’m still working 9 to 5 😉 Go check out the documentary today at @sxsw to hear some familiar songs and more! #SXSWFilm pic.twitter.com/w1bXkHl1tK — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 13, 2022

“So great to team up with my friends Jane and Lily again, and yes, I’m still working 9 to 5. Go check out the documentary today at SXSW to hear some familiar songs and more!” she captioned the post.

Dolly Parton is spending a lot of time at the movies nowadays. Her novel with James Patterson, Run, Rose, Run, was picked up by Hello Sunshine and will be turned into a movie. It’s from the same studio that adapted Where the Crawdads Sing.