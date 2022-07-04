tim-mcgraw-and-faith-hill-reveal-hilarious-detail-from-their-first-duet-music-video

Country music superstars – and the stars of the hit Yellowstone spinoff prequel TV series, 1883 – Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are celebrating some big milestones recently. Of course, the country music royalty couple has found massive success on the small screen starring as John and Margaret Dutton in the hit Paramount + series, 1883.

But added to this success, is the couple’s 25th wedding anniversary…as well as the 25th anniversary of the couple’s first-ever music video duet video, It’s Your Love. And now, Tim McGraw is spilling some hilarious behind-the-scenes secrets from the It’s Your Love video shoot.

Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Wow Fans In The Video For Their Heartfelt Duet It’s Your Love

The video for the It’s Your Love duet between Tim McGraw and Faith Hill is probably one of the couple’s most recognizable projects together. The hit was released just a few months after the country music superstars tied the knot. While this hit song was the first of many collaborations for the famous couple, there is something undoubtedly special about this project.

The single won a variety of AMC awards including best Single, Song, Video, and Vocal Event of the Year. The hit also spent six weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The song even found its way onto the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10 list. However, it’s the video that most of us remember.

Set to candlelight in a breathtaking mansion, Tim McGraw and his bride, fellow country star Faith Hill share in the duet; wearing some sophisticated designer duds as they serenade each other through the mansion’s halls.

McGraw is donning his signature black cowboy hat, pairing it with a sleek and handsome black suit in the video. Meanwhile, Hill is breathtaking in an elegant silk gold dress. Plus, Hill is fairly far along in her pregnancy with the couple’s first daughter, Gracie…so there’s an unmistakable glow on the mother-to-be!

McGraw Hilariously Recalls His Wife’s Love Of Milkshakes During The ‘It’s Your Love’ Video Shoot

It’s one of the couple’s most well-known music moments. One that certainly highlights their picture-perfect romance as they begin to grow their loving family. However, teases McGraw, there’s something else about this shoot – and Hill’s dress – that Tim McGraw is spilling during a recent interview with ET Online.

“What I remember specifically was Faith was craving milkshakes when we were shooting the video,” Tim McGraw remembers in the recent interview.

“She had a milkshake when we were shooting the video,” the Don’t Take The Girl singer adds.

“And she had a, what do you call that dress you were wearing?”

“It was silk, yeah,” Hill relates to her husband.

“If you look really closely, in a few shots, you’ll see a milkshake stain,” Tim McGraw quips while his wife sets the singer straight, noting “No, they took that out, babe.”

However, McGraw isn’t so sure his wife is right, teasing the Wild One singer that fans can “still see” the milkshake stains on her dress in the video.

“You can still see it,” McGraw teases.