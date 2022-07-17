Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Daughter Calls Hollywood and Broadway ‘Corrupt’

Just like her famous parents Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Gracie McGraw, the country music couple’s oldest daughter, has found her way into the spotlight. The 25-year-old aspiring Broadway star boasts the same singing talent as her parents. Now, though, the powerhouse couple’s daughter is using her platform to speak out about something else. In a recent post, McGraw criticized Hollywood and Broadway, calling both institutions “corrupt.”

According to DoYouRemember, Tim McGraw’s oldest daughter made her claim soon after Broadway’s revival of Funny Girl decided to cast Glee actress Lea Michele (Rachel Berry) in place of Beanie Feldstein. Feldstein received the call to play Fanny Brice in the Broadway show several months ago. Her first performance took place on April 24, 2022. In June though, Town & Country reported Feldstein would step down from the role. Michele later replaced the Funny Girl star.

Taking to Instagram, Gracie McGraw wrote, “Not the industry continuing to champion people who exhibit bad behavior towards certain groups *cough cough* There are plenty of capable and willing actors who are nice people who work their asses off who never get the chance because of how corrupt Broadway and Hollywood are.”

She concluded, “Just when we think it’s changing a little, you dig deeper and you find out it really isn’t changing at all.”

The Drama That Potentially Inspired Gracie McGraw’s Post:

Tim McGraw’s daughter’s scathing comment came as Lea Michele reportedly consistently exhibited “bad behavior” on the set of Glee. Despite public statements from the series’ stars, Michele still seemingly forced Feldstein out of her “dream role.”

Two years ago, Michele faced controversy after multiple Glee costars shared extremely negative experiences working with the actress.

In fact, Samantha Ware, who played Jane Hayward during Glee‘s final season, previously recalled, “Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! Cause I’ll never forget. I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘[expletive] in my wig!’ amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood.”

The issue is especially frustrating for Tim McGraw’s daughter. Not only has Hollywood/Broadway exhibited more “corruptedness,” following the Funny Girl recasting; the 25-year-old also dreams of landing a career on Broadway, per HELLO! magazine.

Gracie McGraw Joins Tim McGraw’s ‘1883’ Costar Eric Nelsen for a Musical Performance

Hollywood hasn’t been all bad for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. After all, Taylor Sheridan‘s hit Yellowstone prequel 1883 ensured the success of both country singers’ acting careers. In addition, it also presented their daughter Gracie McGraw with some new opportunities. Most recently, fans saw the New York University alum pair up with the couple’s costar Eric Nelsen. Together, they shared a performance of “This is Perfect for You” from the musical Next to Normal.

In speaking about their duet, Gracie McGraw said, “[Eric Nelsen] texted me with the idea for us to perform this song together and of course I said YES!!!!!…Can’t wait for us to do more soon!!!”