Tim McGraw Sends Heartfelt Message for His Brother Mark’s Incredible Achievement

Country music and 1883 star Tim McGraw took to social media to congratulate his brother. Mark is a firefighter, and he recently achieved a milestone. Check out the post below.

“Congrats to my brother Mark and the entire 199th Cadet Class on graduating from the Philly Fire Academy! Good luck, be safe, and enjoy the celebration,” Tim McGraw captioned the post.

In another lifetime, Mark McGraw was an actor. He had roles in The Sensei, Dead & Deader and No Boundaries. His most recent role was in the 2010 short Watching the Detectives. Transitioning to the fire station is quite a pivot, but a brave move for Tim’s brother.

Mark also shared a special video message from his brother Tim on his own Instagram account.

“I wanna say thanks to Lieutenant Donahue, all the instructors, all the cadets from 199,” Tim McGraw began the recorded message. “Especially B platoon and my brother. Congratulations. I wish I could be there to celebrate with y’all, but y’all have fun and congratulations to you guys.”

The video shows Tim McGraw standing in front of several trailers. He isn’t currently playing any shows, so he’s presumably filming.

The brothers are close. Mark made a small cameo in a recent workout video that his big brother shared to social media. Mark also joined Tim onstage during that show. He shared photos of his own from the gathering.

“Brotherhood is the very price and condition of man’s survival,” Mark captioned the post with a quote credited to Carlos P. Romulo.

That message may be coming from the set of Yellowstone. But Tim McGraw has new music and he’s teased that more is on the way. He hinted that new music is so close, he hopes he can “drop a summer banger.”

If he has something up his sleeve, there’s a good chance fans will get it when he returns to the road later this month. He returns to the road in Newton, Iowa at Iowa Speedway on July 23. He’ll hop on a few festival bills across North America throughout the summer. He’ll also perform at the Music City Grand Prix in Nashville on August 6. He’ll join Dustin Lynch and Chris Lane at Waterfront Park in San Diego on September 10. He has a few more scattered dates that stretch into October, wrapping at GoldenSky Festival in Sacramento on October 15. Check out his entire calendar and get ticket information at his website.