Toby Keith Posts New Message to Fans After Announcing Stomach Cancer Diagnosis

In the wake of Toby Keith’s heartbreaking cancer diagnosis, he remains strong, thanks to his fans. On Tuesday, the country music icon took to Instagram to thank his loyal fanbase.

“Thank you for all your love and support. I have the best fans in the world.” he wrote online, with many of his commenting their support.

“Haven’t stopped thinking about you. Love you so much,” one user wrote while someone else penned, “Prayers for a speedy recovery” alongside a heart emoji.

On Sunday, the “Beer for My Horses” singer shocked fans when he revealed he had started treatment for his stomach cancer. According to Keith, doctors diagnosed him with the illness in the fall of 2021. As a result, Keith canceled his remaining tour stops for the year.

“Last fall, I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” the 60-year-old said on social media. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover, and relax.”

Before revealing his diagnosis, Keith had more than a dozen tour dates on his website – all of which have now been removed.

Before the announcement, Toby Keith was currently on tour for his new album, Peso In My Pocket. He was set to perform in Illinois and Michigan on June 17 and 18. Last October, Keith released his first album in five years.

“I’d look at the song ideas I had in my phone before I started running, and then I would take off,” he shared. “Next thing I know, my time would be up, and I’d have been constantly working, grinding gears in my head about the songs. I’d get back and put on my recorder on my phone and I would lay down what I got.”

“It was a great time for me to write,” he added.

Previously, the “Red Solo Cup” singer has long advocated for cancer patients. Over 15 years ago, in 2006, he founded the Toby Keith Foundation as a way to support children with cancer.

Later, the Oklahoma native founded OK Kids Korral, in 2014, as “a cost-free, convenient and comfortable home for pediatric cancer patients receiving treatment,” per their website.

“There is no greater gift than keeping families strong and together during a difficult time,” a statement on the foundation’s website read. “If we can alleviate stress on a family, encourage a brother or sister and comfort a sick child, then we will make a difference in the fight against cancer.”

Now, Keith finds himself in the same predicament he so aggressively advocates for, yet despite the tragic news, he remains optimistic.

Before going public with the news, Keith announced a show at Coachella Crossroads this November.