It’s been a rough couple of weeks for country music superstar Toby Keith. Yet, Keith’s fans have come out in droves to celebrate the singer’s 61st birthday. Keith, who turned another year older on July 8, was also trending on Twitter as countless users wished the “Beer For My Horses” singer a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday Toby Keith! Hope all is well in your world! Sending prayers and healing energy,” one mega-fan wrote along with several celebratory emojis. “Happy birthday to the one & only Toby Keith! praying for your speedy recovery,” said another fan who mentioned the country star’s recent stomach cancer diagnosis.

Last month, Keith revealed his cancer diagnosis, which shocked his fans. However, he recently warned fans about fake updates regarding his current bill of health.

According to several reports, various fake accounts online have been using Keith’s name to provide “falsified updates.” Keith later took to Twitter to clarify the issue.

“We are aware of the many imposter profiles claiming to be Toby on social media,” Toby Keith’s official Twitter account said in a statement. “But it’s come to our attention that some of these accounts are now posting falsified updates regarding Toby’s health. We are working to get these removed.”

The statement continued: “Any updates will come directly from Toby’s verified social media pages.” Next, the post went on to state Toby would never personally request money. Then, the account informed victims of those fake accounts to report them to the platform.

Toby Keith continues to garner support amid cancer diagnosis

Keith canceled his 2022 tour dates after revealing his tragic diagnosis to the world. He revealed that doctors had initially diagnosed him with the disease in 2021. He later began chemo treatments.

After the news went public, many took to social media to show their support for Keith. Additionally many in the world of country music publicly offered their best wishes for their colleague.

Last month, the Oklahoma native received vocal support from his longtime friend and fellow country singer, Jason Aldean.

In the comments section of Keith’s original post announcing the heartbreaking news, Aldean couldn’t help but wish him well. “Damn bro. Hate ur dealing with that, but if anybody can kick Cancer’s ass, it’s you. Prayin’ for ya big man,” he wrote to his friend.

In addition, former Van Halen lead singer Sammy Hagar also shared Aldean’s sentiment. Later, John Rich offered his support for Keith, too.

The country community continued to give Keith an outpouring of support. Jake Owen and Tracy Byrd also wrote messages of hope in the same Instagram post.”Take time and get well Toby. Praying for you,” Byrd wrote. “Pulling for ya man! You’re one of the toughest guys out here. You got this,” Owen penned.