Tommy Lee Plays First Full Mötley Crüe Set After Breaking His Ribs

Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee was able to drum his way through an entire concert last night, which marked a major milestone after he broke four ribs.

The band is currently in the midst of its much anticipated 36-stop Stadium Tour, which kicked off in Atlanta on June 16th. But until Tuesday night (June 28), Lee was sharing his duties with Tommy Clufetos.

During the opening event, Tommy Lee made it through five songs before addressing the audience and having the drum set over to his fill-in.

“What I’ve got to tell you is about 14 days ago, I f**kin’ broke not one, not two, not three, but four f**kin’ ribs right here,” he revealed before joking that he wished the injuries were a result of a “badass story.”

“The doctors told me, ‘No playing, bro. No playing.’ And I was like, ‘Are you f**king high, bro? We’ve got a f**king tour to do!’ So anyway, I ain’t sitting out for shit,” he continued. “My boy’s gonna help me out here, and I’ll see you guys later. On with the godd**n show.”

Tommy Lee Broke His Ribs While on Vacation in Nashville, TN

While Tommy Lee didn’t detail how he suffered his injuries, his wife, social media influencer Brittany Furlan, told the story on Snapchat a few days later.

As she shared, she and Lee rented an old “quirky house” in Music City a few weeks ago. And it had a “really uneven” staircase leading into the home.

“The stairs outside were made out of stones…and the roots were pushing them up from the tree. And everything was fine. I actually fell up the stairs a few times getting groceries,” she said. “But whatever.”

On the day they left, Lee was in a hurry to catch a plane and start rehearsing for the tour. But when the driver showed up, he stayed in the car instead of helping the couple load their luggage. So, Lee was left to do it alone. And as the drummer was hurrying to carry everything outside, he tripped on the stairs and fell hard on his rib cage.

Furlan said that when she found him, he couldn’t breathe. But because he was so determined to get with his band, he soldiered through and got to his first rehearsal.

“It was really scary. He was on the ground [and] he was gasping for air,” she said. “And he got on a plane that day still and went and did the rest of rehearsals.”



Eventually, he got himself to a hospital in Pennsylvania. While there, doctors discovered the breaks and tried admitting him. But as his wife said, “he did not wanna stay.”

While Mötley Crüe has yet to say if Tommy Lee will man the drums for the remainder of the tour, the band members were quick to give props to Lee for sticking out legs of the concerts despite his injuries.

“We are a band and are proud of his strength. He is doing the whole tour and day by day adding more songs,” bassist Nikki Sixx wrote in a now-deleted Tweet. “What a f**king animal.”