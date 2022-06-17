Tommy Lee Quits Mötley Crüe’s Reunion Tour Concert Mid-Show Due to Broken Ribs

It took six and half years for Mötley Crüe’s hair metal antics to return in front of a live audience. Unfortunately, drummer Tommy Lee was only able to make it through five songs during the band’s kickoff show in Atlanta on Thursday.

After more than two years of delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the major stadium tour featuring Mötley Crüe co-headling with fellow 80s icons Def Leppard finally set sail. They are being supported by more hard rock muscle in the form of Poison as well as Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

The Crüe started their set with their full line-up. But shortly into the set, Lee was forced to step down from his kit to deliver the news to the crowd.

“Okay, anyway, what I’ve got to tell you is about 14 days ago, I f**kin’ broke not one, not two, not three, but four f**kin’ ribs,” Lee said to the live audience. “I wish I had a f**kin’ badass story like me and Connor McGregor f**kin’ scrapping out in some f**kin’ bar or something, but I don’t. The doctors told me, ‘No playing, bro. No playing.’ And I was like, ‘Are you f**king high, bro? We’ve got a f**king tour to do!’ So anyway, I ain’t sitting out for s***. My boy’s gonna help me out here and I’ll see you guys later. On with the show.”

Big Drummer Shoes to Fill

Lee also released a statement on the official Mötley Crüe Twitter the day of the show to prepare the fans for the last-minute change. He also announced his interim replacement, Tommy Clufetos.

“Man ya’ll ain’t gonna believe this s***…I broke 4 f***ing ribs,” Lee said in the post. “But I’ve been resting and healing and even though the doctor tells me I shouldn’t play at all. You know I’m stubborn and I’ll beast through the pain every show for as many songs as I can! And have no fear, my boy Tommy Clufetos is here to help me out until I’m back 100%. We’ve all been waiting years for this moment and there’s no way I’m missing this! On with the show!”

Clufetos also currently plays drums for Ozzy Osbourne. The metal icon is currently recovering from what wife Sharon Osbourne described as life-changing surgery. Ozzy is on the road to recovery, but he will surely be out of the live performance game for the foreseeable future.

The Atlanta concert marked Mötley Crüe’s first gig since December 31st, 2015 in Los Angeles. That was supposed to wrap their last tour ever. The band had famously signed a cessation of touring agreement to never tour again, but famously blew up the paperwork after deciding to reunite following the popularity The Dirt, the Mötley Crüe film on Netflix.

“The Stadium Tour” is now on the road and will run until September 9. Tickets to all upcoming shows are available via Ticketmaster.