Tommy Lee’s Wife Explains How the Motley Crue Drummer Broke His Ribs

Tommy Lee’s wife recently opened up about the injuries that left her husband unable to perform in a Motley Crue concert earlier this month.

In a Snapchat, Lee’s wife, social media influencer Brittany Furlan, explained the 59-year-old drummer hurt himself as they were leaving from vacation in Nashville, TN.

Apparently, the couple had rented a “cool, old quirky house” in Music City, and it had stairs outside that were made out of stones.

“They were really uneven, and the roots were pushing them up from the tree,” she said. “And everything was fine. I actually fell up the stairs a few times getting groceries, but whatever.”

However, the day that they were leaving, a driver came by to take Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan to the airport. And instead of getting out of the car to help them load their luggage, he waited in the driver’s seat while Lee did all the work.

As the drummer was rushing to pack the car, he tripped on the stairs and landed hard on his ribs.

“So Tommy was trying to carry all of our luggage for us,” she continued. “And he fell down these crazy stairs and broke — broke — four ribs. Not fractured, not bruised — broke.”

When Furlan found Lee, she said that he “couldn’t breathe.” He just laid on the ground “gasping for air.” But for some reason, once he pulled himself together, he decided to try and tough out the pain. So Tommy Lee boarded his plane as scheduled and went to rehearse for his band’s stadium tour.

When he finally went to a hospital in Pennsylvania, doctors discovered the four broken ribs and tried admitting him. But “he did not wanna stay.”

Tommy Lee Walked Off Stage During A Concert Due to His Four Broken Ribs

Tommy Lee dealt with his injuries for weeks leading up to the opening night of Motley Crue’s tour on June 16th. But that night, he finally hit his wall when he was only five songs deep into the set. At that point, he addressed fans and shared that he would have to excuse himself from the performance.

“About 14 days ago, I f**kin’ broke not one, not two, not three, but four f**kin’ ribs right here,” he told the crowd. “I wish I had a f**kin’ badass story like me and Connor McGregor f***in’ scrapping out in some f**kin’ bar or something, but I don’t.”

Tommy Clufetos ended up sitting in for Lee for the remainder of the concert. And for the shows that have followed, Lee has drummed for a handful of tunes before passing the honor to Clufetos.