‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Sammy Hagar Points Out Reference to One of His Classics on Maverick’s Motorcycle

Maybe you missed the Sammy Hagar reference in Top Gun: Maverick. But trust us, the legendary rocker spotted it.

We’ll give you a hint. It has to do with Maverick’s need for speed. Or call it, his inability to follow speed limits. The Hagar reference in Top Gun: Maverick comes early. Tom Cruise, as Maverick, who started the movie as a test pilot, had just exceeded Mach 10 with his hypersonic jet. But his program gets canceled and Admiral Kazansky ordered Maverick to head to NAS North Island. And when Ice Man (Val Kilmer) calls, Maverick (Tom Cruise) can’t say no.

Maverick then digs out his leather jacket, finds his Aviators, and pulls the cover off his Kawasaki to make the trip. And that’s where you see a fleeting glimpse of the Sammy Hagar portion of Top Gun: Maverick.

Hagar tweeted: “My album “Danger Zone” came out 6 years before Kenny Loggin’s theme song for the first Top Gun, But look what made it into the sequel Top Gun: Maverick! Good to see everything about Maverick’s motorcycle stayed the same over the last 36 years!”

My album "Danger Zone" came out 6 years before Kenny Loggin’s theme song for the first Top Gun, but look what made it into the sequel Top Gun: Maverick! good to see everything about Maverick’s motorcycle stayed the same over the last 36 years! 😉 🚫5️⃣5️⃣ @tomcruise @topgunmovie pic.twitter.com/Mr4M4mi9hl — Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) June 13, 2022

If you haven’t figured it out, it’s the “no 55” decal on the back of Maverick’s motorcycle. Drift back to the first Top Gun movie, which came out in the summer of 1986. Hagar had one of the hottest tunes of the 80s music scene with “I Can’t Drive 55.” He wrote it in reaction to getting a ticket for going 62 in a 55. He wasn’t even driving anything fancy when cops pulled him over. Hagar said he was driving a rental car.

But that experience gave fans this music video in 1984.

So getting back to Top Gun: Maverick. Have you seen the movie yet? Seems like everyone in the country wants to catch the 1980s nostalgia wave with a dash of 2022 flavor. The movie didn’t win the box office this past weekend, but that was expected.

Jurassic World Dominion pulled in $145 million in its premiere weekend. But Top Gun: Maverick still posted incredible numbers. The movie debuted Memorial Day weekend. And since then, it’s grossed almost $400 million in domestic box office receipts. Plus, the movie also crossed another benchmark. It passed The Batman to become the second highest grossing film of 2022. And now it’s headed towards first, which means it’ll soon pass Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Internationally, the movie has made about $700 million. The next benchmark to watch is whether the movie slips past Mission Impossible: Fallout as Cruise’s highest-grossing film. So once it hits about $800 million, Cruise will have a new career record.

This weekend earned the movie $52 million, even when it went head-to-head with the dinosaurs. The movies are helping this June look a lot more like June of 2019, when no one ever had heard of COVID.