Trace Adkins Remembers Anne Heche in Heartfelt Message

Following the untimely death of actress Anne Heche, who crashed into two houses before her car caught fire, Hollywood is taking a moment to remember the late star and the legacy she left behind. On Friday, news broke that the actress passed away due to injuries she sustained from the car crash. Her representative said, “Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend.”

Although pronounced legally dead, Heche remains on life support due to her wanting to be an organ donor. While her family expressed their thanks for all the love and support shown to them, country music star Trace Adkins tweeted a message, admitting he was thankful the two had a chance to meet and work together.

Posting a picture of Anne Heche, Adkins recalled working with her on the Christian film 13 Minutes. “I’m thankful that this road led me to cross paths with Anne. I enjoyed every minute I got to spend with her. Her energy was infectious and I thought she was adorable. Ride the wind, darlin. Trace.”

Robert DeNiro Pays Tribute To Anne Heche

Another notable star to lend support to the family was legendary actor Robert DeNiro. He said, “I’m very sad to hear of the tragic passing of Anne Heche. She was a wonderful actress and I enjoyed working with her tremendously in Wag the Dog. Sad! Sad!”

With Anne Heche participating in Dancing with the Stars, judge Carrie Ann Inaba noted how special the actress was. “Heart breaking….she was so special. Such a pure & vulnerable free spirit. I’ll always remember her with joy, dancing on #dwts in the [rainbow] costume sharing her story so honestly. That’s why she was such a good actress. She couldn’t help but be honest and open. may she rest and play in peace and joy.”

Not able to contain all her thoughts in one post, Inaba continued her tribute to Anne Heche in a longer Instagram post. “I’ve been thinking of her since her accident last week and like many of you, my heart is heavy. Anne was one of the stars on @dancingwiththestars that truly touched my heart. Her personal story was one that reached into my heart and squeezed it. I could feel the pain she felt, and I could also feel her resilient and courageous soul. And it was touching.”

The judge continued, “It is a tragedy in the fullest sense of the word. Not only for her but for the people who were also hurt and lost things in this incident. Lives are changed forever. In an instant… I swallow the tears that keep wanting to flow when I think of her in that burning car, wondering what happened right before the accident. It seems from the outside like there was some sort of emotional distress. Pain. Panic. Fear. Frustration. Disorientation. Sadness. I don’t know… none of us do.”

Sadly, Anne Heche leaves behind two sons, Atlas Tupper and Homer Laffoon.