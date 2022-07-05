Travis Barker Released From Hospital Amid Battle With ‘Life-Threatening’ Medical Condition: Report

Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker has headed home from the hospital. This is welcome news after the music star faced a terrifying ordeal as an allegedly life-threatening bout with pancreatitis sent him to the hospital via ambulance in late June.

After spending six days in a Los Angeles hospital, Travis Barker is finally home, a source notes. According to reports, the musician’s release from the Cedars Sinai Medical Center comes just in time for the July 4 holiday.

It was a bit of shocking news for fans last week as news spread of the 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer’s June 28 hospitalization. Barker was initially admitted to the West Hills Hospital, near the rocker’s Calabasas, California home. However, Barker was soon brought to the Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills by ambulance. The Blink-182 drummer’s wife, 43-year-old reality TV star, Kourtney Kardashian was close by her husband’s side.

Barker Speaks Out About Life-Threatening Attack Of Pancreatitis

A few days after news of his emergency hospitalization broke, Travis Barker spoke out about his health issues; noting that he was suffering from a sudden and life-threatening bout of pancreatitis. This infection, the drummer notes, was the result of the removal of a “small polyp” during a recent colonoscopy.

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great,” the rocker writes in a July 2 Insta story. However, Barker adds, things soon took a terrifying and painful turn.

“During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists,” he explains. “which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube.”

This, Barker notes, “resulted in severe [life-threatening] pancreatitis.”

“I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment, I am currently much better,” the drummer adds.

Kourtney Kardashian Speaks Out After Husband’s Health Scare

Recently, Travis Barker’s wife, Kourtney Kardashian posted a statement about the scary moments while her husband battled his health issues over the last few days. It was an emotional week Kardashian says, adding that our “health is everything.”

“Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been,” Kardashian says in a recent Instagram story according to Hollywood Life.

“Our health is everything,” the reality TV star continues. “And sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change.”

Kardashian adds that she is grateful for all the support she and her family have received over the last week. And for the experts who worked tirelessly to help her husband heal.

“I am so so thankful to our specialists, doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during the stay,” Kardashian says.