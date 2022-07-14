Travis Barker Returns to Stage for First Time Since Hospitalization

Weeks after his “life-threatening” pancreatitis that resulted in a hospital stay, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker returns to the stage for the first time since the incident.

TMZ reports that Travis Barker appeared alongside Machine Gun Kelly to perform at a concert on Wednesday (July 13th). The event took place at The Forum in Inglewood California. The sold-out show’s attendees lost it when they saw Barker appearing on the stage.

Along with cheering on Travis Barker, Machine Gun Kelly decided to call out haters. “If we would’ve listened to what the internet f—ing said about us, we would’ve never made this album.”

Meanwhile, Will Smith’s daughter Willow and Avril Lavigne also made an appearance at the show. Travis Barker previously opened up about his pancreatitis situation in a series of tweets.

“I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since,” Travis Barker tweeted. “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive [area], usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis.”

Travis Barker Insists He Says ‘No A Lot’ When It Comes to Collaborating With Other Artists

While speaking to Billboard this past spring, Travis Barker reflected on teaming up with various music artists – including Avril Lavigne, H.E.R., and Lenny Kravitz. “I say no a lot,” Barker insisted. “I would play on a million albums a year if I could – it’s just being smart and working with people I really love and have a lot in common with.

Travis Barker also says that he rarely does something that is brought to him by a publisher or his managers. “I usually work with people who I know and that I call a friend. That’s how Trippie [Redd] and worked – he hit me through DM or called my phone. Same with X[XXTentacion].”

Travis Barker also reflected on when he wanted to be behind the soundboards. This was around the time when Blink-182 went mainstream with their album “Enema of the State.”

“There came a time where I was like, ‘F—, should I keep my mouth shut or should I say something?’ And that was with Enema,” Travis Barker explained. He then noted that he began to offer ideas on song structures, which landed him writing credits on a few tracks. “It was when I stopped being afraid to make suggestions, which is when I realized I love producing.”

Barker goes on to reflect on the early days of Blink-182 when he replaced the band’s original drummer in 1998. “I remember doing photoshoots and the photographer was like, ‘Put flowers in your hair,’ or ‘You guys should all be in bed together.’ It was crazy and we were so down to do whatever.”