Travis Barker Reveals He Has COVID Months After Pancreatitis Scare

Travis Barker announces that he’s been diagnosed with COVID-19 via social media. The announcement comes just two months after the drummer had a scare with pancreatitis. See his post below.

“Covid sucks. I’d rather be playing drums,” he captioned the post.

Travis Barker received plenty of support from famous friends.

“U GOT THIS,” replied Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic.

“wait u play drums?” joked pardyalone.

“Damn. Get well brother,” replied producer JUS Lyons.

Barker just returned to the stage about a month ago after the earlier health scare. He’s been working with Machine Gun Kelly a lot over the past few years. His first appearance back on stage after the pancreatitis scare was in Inglewood, Calif. at The Forum on July 13. Machine Gun Kelly’s North American tour is over. He’ll resume in Europe in September. It’s not clear if Travis Barker plans to join him for those dates.

Travis Barker will be overseas around the time of the tour, though. So it’s likely. He was just added to the Taylor Hawkins tribute show at Wembley Stadium in London. That show is the first of two tribute shows for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Another will be held in Los Angeles. The London show is going to be quite a spectacle. In addition to Barker, the lineup features a reunited James Gang, Liam Gallagher of Oasis, Stewart Copeland of The Police, Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders and Justin Hawkins of The Darkness. It also features Brian Johnson of AC/DC, John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush, Lars Ulrich of Metallica, Nile Rodgers, Wolfgang Van Halen, Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen and more.

Travis Barker to Appear at Taylor Hawkins Tribute

In addition to the exhaustive list of musicians that will appear with Travis Barker at the Taylor Hawkins tribute, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will be there. Paramount+ struck a deal to air the thing live. So if you’re a subscriber to the streamer, tune in on September 3.

Meanwhile, there’s plenty of speculation about Travis Barker’s band reuniting in its’ most successful form. Blink-182 frontman Mark Hoppus opened up to People about his journey through cancer treatment. He definitely left the door open to a reunion with Barker and his longtime musical partner, Tom DeLonge.

Hoppus said that after his cancer diagnosis, Barker and DeLonge visited him in the hospital and it was the first time that the three had been in the same room in five years. Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio has been holding down the guitar and other vocal duties in Blink-182 in recent years, but he’s been open about not knowing the current status of the band.