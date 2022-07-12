Travis Tritt Posts Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to His Wife: ‘You Grow More Beautiful Every Year’

Country superstar Travis Tritt posted a sweet, heartfelt tribute to his wife Theresa earlier today in honor of her 50th birthday.

Travis Tritt and Theresa Nelson have been married for more than 25 years, celebrating each and every birthday throughout those years together. In honor of the big 50, Tritt took the time to pull out some throwback photos of Theresa, sporting a cowboy hat, flannel shirt, and bikini in various photos on a slideshow. At the end of the slideshow, we also see an adorable snapshot of the couple together.

“Wishing the happiest of birthdays today to my lovely wife, Theresa!” Travis Tritt began in his caption. He continued, “You are the sweetest, kindest, most passionate, loving, and devoted person I know. You are the glue that holds our family and our household together and gives us a strong family bond. You grow more beautiful every year and I’m so grateful to have you as my best friend and life partner. Happy Birthday, Sweetheart! I love you!”

Theresa’s isn’t the only birthday that the Tritt’s celebrated this summer. Travis Tritt also took the time to send a shoutout to his middle son, Tristan, who turned 23 back in June.

“Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our oldest son, Tristan,” Tritt wrote in his caption. “We’ve watched him grow up to be a talented, kind, considerate, ambitious, dedicated, and hard-working young man. I’m so proud of you, Son. Have the best birthday ever!”

Like his dad, Tristan wants to enter the music industry. You can even find some of his early singles out on Spotify now. Take a look at the photos below to see the similarities between father and son.

Travis Tritt Opens Up About Meeting Third Wife Theresa

Back in the 1980s, Travis Tritt was married to two other women before he met the love of his life. From 1982 to 1984, he was married to Karen Ryon, before those two got divorced. Then he married Jodi Barnett from 1984 to 1989. It would take almost another decade for him to marry his current wife, Theresa, in April 1997.

Back in 1996, Tritt sat down for an interview and opened up about his love for Theresa. “I got blindsided,” Tritt said. “The last thing I was looking for or expecting was to have this relationship come about.”

He continued, “The next thing I knew, she was a really huge part of my life.”

And clearly, a part of his life that he wants to hold tight to forever. The two share three kids and 25 years of blissful marriage between them.