Travis Tritt Reacts to Big Shout Out From NASCAR Legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Travis Tritt has some of the most iconic country music songs of the early ’90s and 2000s and while we’ve known that for years, one of the most famous names in NASCAR is sharing similar sentiments on Twitter. Taking to the social sharing platform, Dale Earnhardt Jr. shouted out Travis Tritt and his song, “Tell Me I Was Dreaming” from 1995, to which the country star had the most genuine response. Check out the thread below.

Thanks, Dale! Glad you enjoyed it. https://t.co/0eHW2kHMtk — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) July 5, 2022

Over the July 4th weekend, country music reigned supreme, with hits from Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” to Zac Brown Band’s “Chicken Fried” playing on radio stations and Bluetooth speakers nationwide. NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Jr., however, was apparently celebrating with some more evergreen Travis Tritt, posting to Twitter, “‘Tell Me I Was Dreaming'” by [Travis Tritt] is a solid oldie. Wonder how many know about the extended instrumental ending on the original track? Might be my favorite part.”

The original post received more than 1,000 likes. Responding to the NASCAR legend, Tritt wrote, “Thanks, Dale! Glad you enjoyed it.”

He’s not the only one though. In the comments following Travis Tritt’s retweet, plenty of other country music fans shared their love for the artist’s 1995 hit.

“EVERYTHING by Travis Tritt is solid,” one fan wrote, “oldie or not. He’s one of the greats.”

“Oh no doubt!” another replied. “100% agree with you.”

Travis Tritt Received Some Sage Advice From Johnny Cash Early in His Career

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is hardly the first celebrity to praise Travis Tritt’s music and his career. In fact, years before Tritt became a household name in country music, the “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde” singer received some sage advice from another country music legend that, later, surely aided in making his career what it is today.

During a segment with Fox Nation‘s Tucker Carlson Today, Travis Tritt shared the major advice he received from Johnny Cash decades ago. He detailed the experience of his first meeting with the “Ring Of Fire” singer, deeming him a “walking contradiction.”

In speaking to the outlet, Travis Tritt said, “One of the first people that I met when I came to Nashville was Johnny Cash. Just an incredible human being. A walking contradiction.”

Tritt met Cash while attending a country music radio seminar early in his career. He explained that the event saw country music radio stations’ directors come together for a week-long event. There, he began introducing himself to multiple stations’ reps. While the event featured living legends like Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson, heads turned when Johnny Cash and June Carter made their way into the room.

“How do you do that?” Tritt asked the iconic artist. He explained that, all of a sudden, all of these people just sensed that Johnny Cash had joined the crowd.

“There’s a little thing in our industry,” Cash began, “that has been forgotten. It’s called mystique.”

In speaking about the advice he received, Travis Tritt quoted Johnny Cash, stating, “‘Don’t ever wear out your welcome. Don’t ever forget where you come from. And always be humble. Always be kind to people.'” He did have a little caveat and that was, “Always keep a little something back that you don’t show everybody.”