Twenty One Pilots Tell Wild Story of How Tom Cruise ‘Fired’ Them From the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Soundtrack

The original “Top Gun” movie became iconic for its music as much as for its storyline and characters. So when Tom Cruise finally decided to make a sequel 36 years later, putting together an equally successful soundtrack became a priority. So far, we know little about the “Top Gun: Maverick” soundtrack. Two things we can confirm is the new film will feature the original’s widely recognizably “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins. In addition, we’ll also hear Lady Gaga’s emotional new piece, “Hold My Hand” feature in the film. Now, with just weeks until the theater debut of “Top Gun: Maverick,” the bandmates from Twenty One Pilots revealed Tom Cruise “fired” them from the film’s soundtrack.

Twenty One Pilots Shares Brief Experience On Set of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

In speaking with KROQ, Twenty One Pilots singer Tyler Joseph said, “I was working with the music placement person for the new ‘Top Gun’ on writing a new song for them and then I believe Tom Cruise just came in and just fired everyone.”

Billboard reports that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the original trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick” is already several years old. The first look at the film was released in July of 2019. The outlet further reported that as a result, the movie has undergone a series of overhauls. And apparently, one of which saw Tom Cruise boot Twenty One Pilots from the action-drama’s soundtrack.

Joseph further revealed, “They brought me in to show me some scenes and stuff, and I actually don’t think I started writing.”

In hindsight, at least he and bandmate Josh Dun hadn’t gotten too far before they were booted from the film. In fact, he said, “It was actually pretty soon after they brought me in to show me parts of the movie of what they were looking for and stuff then I kind of got word that there was a wholesale swap.”

Lady Gaga Becomes the Face of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Soundtrack

Not long after Tom Cruise reportedly fired “everyone,” including Twenty One Pilots from “Top Gun: Maverick,” pop icon Lady Gaga swooped in and saved the film’s soundtrack.

During a recent interview, actor and producer Tom Cruise revealed his concerns about the upcoming movie’s soundtrack. He also shared how he intended it to compare with that of the original “Top Gun.”

“With every film,” the Pete “Maverick” Mitchell actor explained, “score is incredibly important, and in a Top Gun movie, it was like, ‘What is that?’ Every[one] was like ‘How do you top it?'”

Simply—you don’t. At least, not according to Tom Cruise. Instead, he said, “‘I’m not going to try to top it. I just want to be authentic to the story we’re telling.'”

Cue Gaga with “Hold My Hand.”

“I was so concerned,” Cruise admitted, “until I heard that piece. And I knew that that piece, what it does, how it married [to] our story emotionally,” would see the soundtrack for “Top Gun: Maverick” become the success it’s intended to be.