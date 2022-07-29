Tyler Hubbard Announces Release Date for Debut Solo Album

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida-Georgia Line decided to take a short break from each other and pursue solo careers. Kelley dropped his solo debut in June of 2021, Sunshine State of Mind. He spent much of the past year on the road promoting the album. Kelley wrapped that with a series of sold-out shows in his home state of Florida. He invited a veteran on stage ahead of his performance of “American Spirit.”

Now it’s time to see what Hubbard’s got.

The “Georgia” half of the duo releases his solo debut on January 27, 2023. He’s already released three tracks from the album, including the current country radio hit “5 Foot 9.” Fans have also heard “35’s” and “Way Home.” While the full album is still months away, fans won’t have to wait long for new music. Tyler Hubbard will release and additional five tracks in August.

The EP arriving in August is titled Dancin’ in the Country. It includes “5 Foot 9” and five additional tracks. It’s due on August 19.

“We’ve been releasing music throughout this summer, and now I’m so pumped to be sharing even more of my new project,” Hubbard said in a statement. “These songs have been waiting to be heard!”

“Though the album is coming early next year, I put together this collection of music especially for the fans as I get ready to go on tour,” he added. “I can’t wait to hear the crowd sing these songs with me as I hit the road for the first time as a solo artist.”

Tyler Hubbard Hits the Road Solo

Tyler Hubbard warms up his solo act at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on Friday, July 29. Then he’ll join Keith Urban’s tour this fall. That run kicks off at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif. on September 3. They’ll continue hitting arenas and sheds from coast-to-coast through November. Along the way, they’ll play The Forum in Los Angeles, Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. and Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. among many others. They’re at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on October 7.

The tour wraps at Peoria Civic Center in Illinois on November 4. Check out all of the dates on Tyler Hubbard’s run with Keith Urban and get ticket information at his website.

Meanwhile, Brian Kelley has a couple of more dates in 2022. He’s in Sacramento at Golden Sky Festival on October 15-16. He’s in Nashville for a performance at Rise & Record on October 19. The duo assures that they aren’t breaking up. They each wanted to pursue music that didn’t fit their duo act. The hiatus gives them each a unique platform, and it gives fans plenty of new music. Everyone wins.