U2’s Bono Debuts All New Look With Bright Ginger Hair

On Wednesday (August 31st), music icon and U2’s frontman Bono debuts an all-new look with bright ginger hair as he attends a family dinner in the south of France.

According to the Daily Mail, Bono was seen with the new ginger hair look while on holiday with his family. The musician was accompanied by his wife, Ali Stewart, daughter Jordan, and mother-in-law Joy Stewart as they dined at the La Colombe d’Or Hotel and Restaurant in Saint Paul De Vence.

The family outing comes after Bono recently spoke about how he found out he had another brother in 2000. His sibling was a result of an affair between his father Bob and another woman. “I do have another brother whom I love and adore that I didn’t know I had,” the U2 star shared with BBC Radio’s Desert Island Disc. He also said that no one in his family was actually aware of the sibling. This included his mother, Iris, who sadly passed away when the musician was 14 years old.

Meanwhile, Bono stated that his father had a “deep friendship” with his brother’s mother. He also said she is now part of their family. “It’s a very close family and I could tell that my father had a deep friendship with this gorgeous woman who is part of the family and then they had a child and this was all kept a secret.”

Bono then discussed his father being unfaithful. “I asked [my father] did he love my mother and he said, ‘Yes,’” he reflected. “And I asked him how could this happen and he said, ‘It can’ and he was trying to put it right, trying to do the right thing. He wasn’t apologizing, he was just stating these are the facts. I’m at peace with it.”

U2’s Bono Discusses the ‘Complicated Relationship’ He had With His Father Throughout the Years

Meanwhile, U2’s Bono opened up about the “complicated relationship” he had with his father, who passed away in 2001. “I’m sure I was hard to deal with,” he explained. “And the annoying gene would have been very present. And he was coping with a lot. I subsequently found out that he was coping with other stuff in his own life. I feel I wasn’t there for him in the way I should have been.”

Bono then shared that he actually apologized to his father in a little chapel in France days after his death. “I went up to this little chapel, there was nobody there and lit a candle. I got on my knees and I just said, ‘Look I’m sorry I wasn’t there for you. You went through a lot, please forgive me,’ I and I felt set free.”