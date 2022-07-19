Upcoming Luke Combs Concert To Livestream on Apple Music

Are you craving a Luke Combs live performance but don’t want to leave your couch? You’re in luck.

The country music titan has a homecoming show of sorts in his native North Carolina on July 28. It doesn’t appear on his tour schedule, but he’s sneaking into Coyote Joe’s in Charlotte. The legendary country music club holds just 400 people, and it’s sold out. But Apple Music is going to tape the performance and bring it to subscribers.

The concert will stream on Apple Music on August 24 at 10 p.m. ET. After the initial stream, it will be available on demand.

It’s an ongoing series from the music streamer. Harry Styles was the first artist to perform for Apple Music. There were also performances from Lil Durk and Mary J. Blige.

Luke Combs was born in Charlotte, but he spent most of his youth on the western side of the state in Asheville. The Charlotte club was certainly part of his rise to stardom. Coyote Joe’s is a private club with an annual membership. It opened in 1991 and it has hosted intimate performances by Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Eric Church and more.

Combs shot his video for “Hurricane” at the club. Check that one out below.

The club is also the backdrop for videos from Kane Brown, “Used to Love You Sober,” and Dylan Scott, “Hooked.” The performance is quite a contrast to where Luke Combs will be on the stop after.

Luke Combs Continues Stadium Run

Two days after the performance at Coyote Joe’s, Luke Combs heads to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It will be the third stadium he has played this year. It’s an insane bill that includes Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade. Luke Combs has already sold out stadiums in Seattle and Denver this year.

He heads out in support of Growin’ Up later this fall. That tour opens on Labor Day weekend with a pair of dates at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Maine. He’ll crisscross North America through December, opting for two shows at most stops. He wraps on December 9 & 10 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Check out all of the dates on his calendar and get ticket information at his website.

A Big 2022

It’s been quite a year for Luke Combs. He welcomed his first child, and he couldn’t be happier with baby Tex. His new album became the one to finally knock Morgan Wallen off of the top of the charts. And so many of his songs have hit number one, he had to celebrate nine at once this year. He had a BMI number one party during CMA Fest to mark the occasion. Another party is surely on the horizon.