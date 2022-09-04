Valerie Bertinelli Raves Over Son Wolf Van Halen at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

Following the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert on Saturday (September 3rd), Valerie Bertinelli raved over her and Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolf Van Halen during the event.

As Twitter followers praised Wolf Van Halen for his performance at the tribute concert, Valerie Bertinelli gushed about her son. “WOLFIE KILLED IT,” she wrote. “So proud of you.”

WOLFIE KILLED IT

So proud of you @WolfVanHalen 🤍 https://t.co/OdGNjlohln — Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) September 3, 2022

During his performance at the Taylor Hawkins tribute event, Wolf Van Halen covered his late father’s hit tracks On Fire and Hot For Teacher. David Grohl introduced the younger Van Halen. “It should come as no surprise that Taylor was a huge Van Halen fan,” Grohl stated to the crowd. “Remember those tights? We are lucky enough tonight to have with us a real Van Halen. Would you please welcome Mr. Wolfgang Van Halen to the stage right now?”

This was going against Wolf Van Halen’s past comments about ever covering Eddie’s songs. “Absolutely not,” he once said on Eddie Truck’s Sirius XM show. “If I do, I’d want it to be, like, really [expletive] different. I wouldn’t want to sit there and just play Ain’t Talking About Love.”

Valerie Bertinelli Previously Became Emotionally Proud of Her Son For His Grammy Nomination

Earlier this spring, Valerie Bertinelli became emotionally proud of her son Wolf Van Halen after the singer and songwriter secured a nomination for this year’s Grammys.

“It is really emotional,” Valerie Bertinelli gushed about her son’s nomination. “I mean, the song that Wolfie wrote is absolutely stunning, gorgeous, and it’s really beautiful that he was honored for it, and for songwriting. Because that is the first thing that really stuck out to me, was like, ‘Wolf, you are a songwriter. That is the hardest part about being a musician.’”

Valerie Bertinelli’s son also said that he knows his late father would be proud of him as well. “He would be losing his mind,” Wolf declared. “But also, at the same time, he would be like, ‘duh,’ because that’s how much he believed in me.”

Wolf Van Halen received a nomination for Best Rock Song for his track Distance, which is a tribute to his late father, Eddie. He went up against The Beatles icon Paul McCartney and even Dave Grohl. “It certainly is [a special moment],” Wolf continued. “To be in the same category as a Beatle and Dave Grohl for songwriting, so, that’s why it feels like I am dreaming this right now.”

In regards to if he won the award, Wolf shared what he thought his reaction would be. “I’m not sure I will be listening, just because it’s just crazy to be here. I think if it does end up happening, I will go deaf and then we will see what happens.”

Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters ended up winning the award for their hit song Waiting on a War.