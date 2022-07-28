Vince Gill Cancels Concert Dates Following Amy Grant’s Hospitalization

Vince Gill is canceling some upcoming performances after his wife, Amy Grant, suffered injuries in a bicycle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred near Harpeth Hill Golf Course in Nashville. The 61-year-old was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center with cuts and abrasions that were treated in the emergency room. She is in stable condition, but doctors have asked her to remain in the hospital overnight for observation. That’ll keep her there until at least Friday, July 29.

Representatives from her team confirmed in an email to Outsider that they are keeping an eye on Grant.

“Yes, I can confirm [Amy] was in a biking accident (and yes she was wearing a helmet) and taken to Vanderbilt where she was treated for cuts and abrasions, and is in stable condition. She was admitted [and] stayed overnight as a precaution, and will be staying another night for observation and treatment.”

According to Country Now, Vince Gill has canceled three solo performances in the wake of the incident. Among those are his Thursday performance at Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte, N.C. He also calls off his two shows at Capitol One Hall in Tysons, Va. on July 29 & 30. The shows are not expected to be rescheduled, and ticket holders can request a refund at the point of purchase.

Vince Gill is scheduled to begin a four night residency at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on August 4. There is no word yet on if the hometown dates will be affected by the singer taking a break from the road. The performances are his first solo concerts at the Mother Church since two sold out dates in 2007. He and Amy Grant perform Christmas shows at the venue each year.

Amy Grant Welcomes a New Grandbaby

Earlier this year, the six-time Grammy winner welcomed a grandchild. Penelope Willow Long is the first child of Grant’s daughter Millie Long and her husband, Ben. Millie was the inspiration behind Amy Grant’s first big crossover pop hit, “Baby, Baby.”

Amy Grant underwent open-heart surgery in 2020 for a rare condition. She remained upbeat after recovery, telling Good Morning America that she felt fantastic.

“I just have this feeling that this is going to be the best year yet,” she said at the time. “I love it.”

It seemed her premonitions were right. She was lifted up by a ton of friends and family on her road to recovery, and she welcomed the newest addition to her family shortly after. With her husband at her side, hopefully this is a minor setback in an otherwise wonderful time in Grant’s life.

Following a European tour with The Eagles, Vince Gill returns to Nashville for ‘Christmas at The Ryman’ alongside Grant. Those performances are scheduled for December 12-21. Check out all of Vince Gill’s tour dates and get ticket information at his website.