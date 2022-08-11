Walker Hayes Teases Opening an Applebee’s in Downtown Nashville

More than a year after his hit track “Fancy Like” was released, country music hitmaker Walker Hayes teases the possibility of opening an Applebee’s in downtown Nashville.

During his recent appearance on the “Gunner & Cheyenne” morning show on KMLE 107.9 in Phoenix, Walker Hayes shared where the restaurant may be located. “There is talk of us really opening an Applebee’s downtown on Broadway in Nashville,” he explained.

Fox Business reports that the restaurant chain has closed hundreds of its units in recent years. It now has 1,500 locations. Following the release of “Fancy Like,” Applebees released a series of ads featuring Walker Hayes. The restaurant even brought back the Oreo Cookie Shake, which was previously discontinued prior to the song’s debut.

“Fancy Like” was released on August 2, 2021. It is on Walker Hayes’ fifth EP “Country Stuff” through Monument Records Nashville. The country singer co-wrote the track with Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, and Shane Stevens. The song has a remix featuring Kesha. It became certified Gold by the RIAA on August 9, 2021 and platinum on September 7, 2021.

Walker Hayes Admits He Almost Quit Music During ‘Fancy Like’ Success

Last week, Walker Hayes made an appearance on the “TODAY Show” where he actually admitted that he was ready to quit music amid the success of “Fancy Like.”

“When ‘Fancy Like’ popped, about two months, I said, ‘I quit,’” Walker Hayes recalled. “I said, ‘I’m done.’”

Although he tried to seek every possible opportunity he could during the “Fancy Like” spotlight, Walker Hayes said he realized his music career was pushing him further away from his family. “I said, ‘Hey, I think everybody will get paid for y’all’s investment in me… Because I was gone. You know, I didn’t see [my family] for like, two months.”

However, Walker Hayes’ manager actually suggested that he should purchase a second tour bus so that all six of his children, wife Laney, and two dogs can join him on his tour. He described the idea as being a “game-changer” for him and his family.

“I could do it forever as long as Laney’s with me,” Walker Hayes gushed about his wife’s support. “COVID spoiled me. I got to see what I was missing, and os that challenged me when we got back out. I was like, ‘Okay, I don’t want to miss that anymore. It’s not worth it.’ So now we’re a family band.”

Walker Hayes does admit there are some ups and downs to having his family on the road. “It’s not easy. My wife and I, we fight hard out there. Sometimes she’s like, ‘Do the kid thing. You’re out there working. I need help with the kids.’ I’m like, ‘Well, help me with work.’ So we have battles and then we apologize.”