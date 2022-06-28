WATCH: ‘American Idol’s Luke Bryan Rocks Out to ‘Country On’ in New Video

Luke Bryan gave us a taste of some of his new music, and it’s got us proud to be both Americans and country fans.

On Tuesday, the “Waves” singer teased his new song, “Country On,” when he posted a clip of him singing along to the new track as he played it off his phone.

In the video, Bryan proudly sang along to his lyrics, “I say hey hey USA…we ain’t seen our better days,” which he also wrote in the caption. Shortly after posting, his loyal fans took to the post’s comments section to give their thoughts on the new track.

“Yes! We need this song now more than ever,” one fan bosted while someone else said, “Sounds great Luke,” along with fire emojis.

Multiple fans also pointed out that the song is perfect for the upcoming 4th of July holiday. One person wrote, “This song will be awesome to Start the 4th of July Weekend!”

The clip comes after Bryan was recently in Las Vegas for another night of his Sin City residency when fans captured him singing with what’s possibly his youngest fan. During the show, Bryan shared a song with a baby.

Luke Bryan: Baby Snatcher

While it’s unclear how exactly the little one ended up on stage, the video shows Bryan walking around the stage with the little guy, singing “All My Friends Say.” Although stunned at the number of people in front of him, the child seemed right at home with the “American Idol” judge.

“It’s been a hell of a party,” the “Up” singer said to the crowd with the baby in his arms. “At some point I got a baby,” he added

After talking to the crowd, the Georgia native decided it was time to give the baby back to his mother. “Where is the mother of this child?” Bryan hilariously asked while looking very comfortable with his tiny fan in tow.

“Hey, I’m sorry I stole your baby,” he said. “This is gonna make a hell of a scrapbook one day.” Bryan later posed for a photo with the family while the crowd cheered in the background.

In addition, the proud father is no stranger to children. Bryan and his wife Caroline have two boys, Bo and Tate. They also adopted their two nieces, Jordan and Kris Cheshire, and nephew, Til, after their parents sadly passed away.

It’s a busy summer for the country music superstar. Bryan’s Las Vegas residency takes place at The Theatre at Resorts World. He’s also on tour for his “Raised Up Right” and Farm tours. However, he’ll be back in Sin City for three performances around Labor Day.

Fans hoping to catch him soon can do so when he’s back on the road on July 7 in Virginia Beach.