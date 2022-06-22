WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Posts Highlight Reel From ‘First Ever’ CMA Fest

Season 20 “American Idol” winner Noah Thompson is still reflecting on his whirlwind of a time following his first CMA fest. After America named the Kentucky native as this year’s winner, Thompson continued to have success when he was invited to perform alongside some of country music’s best during his first post-competition concert.

Although the festival was several weeks ago, it hasn’t kept the young father and former construction worker from celebrating the weekend. On Tuesday, Thompson took to Instagram to share a clip of some of his best moments from the event.

“Had a blast at my first ever CMA fest,” he wrote in the caption alongside a minute-long clip of the young singer’s time in Nashville. “Thank you to @jimmieallen and @chaycebeckhammusic for sharing your stage with me, it was the best thing ever. And shout out to all the fans for all your love, I loved getting to say hi and meet y’all in person #cmafest2022.”

The clip is an intimate snapshot of Thompson’s weekend at CMA Fest. We see him reunite with other “Idol” stars such as Huntergirl, Season 20 runner-up, and with fellow “Idol” winner from Season 19, Chayce Beckham.

Before taking the stage, the “One Day Tonight” musician revealed that Beckham recruited him and HunterGirl to make a surprise appearance during his set. Much to his fan’s delight, the country music vocalists took the stage for a duet on Beckham’s hit single “23.”

‘American Idol’ alums reunite at this year’s CMA Fest

While Thompson rocking out at CMA Fest indeed surprised festival-goers, longtime fans were not surprised to see him return to the stage so quickly following his win. After all, he said in an interview that he was looking forward to getting in the studio.

“I’m looking forward to getting out and playing shows and meeting people and writing songs — that’s what I’m working on right now,” he told the Herald Dispatch earlier this month. “I’m not saying I’m a good songwriter or anything, but you got to start somewhere.”

HunterGirl also lit up the stage when she filled in for Lindsay Ell on “Can’t Do Without Me,” Beckham’s new duet dominating the country music airwaves. If Thompson or Huntergirl needed any inspiration following their stint on “Idol,” there’s no doubt they can find it from Beckham. He’s done remarkably well since his win a year ago with a label and his new EP, Doin’ It Right.

All three recent “American Idol” country music singers had a busy schedule during the recent CMA Fest. Beckham had four events on Thursday and Friday, including two performances.

HunterGirl also booked several performances and appearances on Thursday, including the Chevy Riverfront Stage. Thompson joined country music powerhouse Jimmie Allen at the same show before additional surprise performances.