WATCH: Brett Eldredge Releases Music Video For New Song, ‘Songs About You’

Brett Eldredge dropped his latest album in June. The seventh studio effort from the Illinois native is Songs About You. The title track was the first single, and it’s already enjoyed success on country radio. Now, there’s a video to complement it.

SONGS ABOUT YOU video is out! This video is so damn cool! Go watch it and let me know what ya think! https://t.co/jdfG0C8MZB pic.twitter.com/xVBfmnLCcu — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) July 15, 2022

It’s one of those country songs about a broken heart. It’s about trying to escape the memory of someone that you loved and being reminded of that person at every turn. And the music video does a great job of telling that story. See the full video below.

Songs About You his record stores and streamers on June 17, 2022. The titular track hit country radio in February. Brett Eldredge co-wrote every track on the record. Heather Morgan collaborated with him on eight of the 12. There’s also a co-write with Natalie Hemby on there, “Get Out of My House.”

Morgan has written songs with and for a bunch of folks. Her music was on the show Nashville, and her songs have also been recorded by folks like Keith Urban, Sara Evans, and Eli Young Band. Hemby has also written songs for Eli Young Band, as well as Lee Ann Womack, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Kacey Musgraves and Little Big Town. They’re two of the best in the business. Hemby is also a member of The Highwomen, alongside Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires.

Eldredge’s admiration of classic vocalists inspired the new record. It’s something he wanted to emphasize on the recording. “Songs About You” peaked at number 38 earlier this year. Eldredge had a huge run of number ones in the mid ’10s with “Don’t Ya,” “Beat of the Music,” “Mean to Me” and “Lose My Mind.”

Brett Eldredge in 2022

Brett Eldredge released a Christmas album in 2021. Otherwise, Songs About You was his first studio effort since 2020’s Sunday Drive. He reflected on Sunday Drive on its two-year anniversary. He credits the album with allowing him to “go deeper in my personal and musical journey.”

He’s out on the road in support of Songs About You. He’ll be across the United States through September. He’s at The Mountain Winery in Saratoga, Calif. on July 22. He’ll roll on through the West Coast to Bakersfield and Las Vegas. There are three additional California dates in July. He brings it a little closer to home with a performance at The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre in Ohio on August 4. He stays on the East Coast in August, with stops from New York down to North Carolina. The only other Southern date is at The Louisville Palace on September 22. The tour wraps at Jolt Credit Union Event Park in Saginaw, Mich. on September 24. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information at his website.