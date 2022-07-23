WATCH: Carrie Underwood Posts Childhood Performance Footage Ahead of Opry’s ’90s Special

In 2008, Carrie Underwood was still relatively fresh from her legendary run on American Idol and winning her first two Grammy awards. The excitement for the country star, however, was just beginning.

In March of that year, she had just performed a powerful rendition of Randy Travis‘ “I Told You So” at the Grand Ole Opry when none other than Travis himself appeared onstage. To the budding star’s amazement, the country legend then extended an invitation for her to become an official Opry member.

Carrie Underwood, of course, said yes. And just two months later, she was inducted into the elite club by Garth Brooks. Underwood has now performed on the iconic stage more than 100 times, both as a solo act and with childhood heroes like Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

According to Carrie Underwood, the Grand Ole Opry is “the heart of country music, the church, [and] the sacred place,” making these performances all the more memorable. And tonight (July 23), she’s performing on that celebrated stage once again, this time for the Opry’s celebration of ’90s country music.

To remind fans of the coming show, the country star posted a video of herself as a child singing the 1993 hit “Blame It on Your Heart” by Patty Loveless. The video then seamlessly transitions to one of current-day Carrie belting out the same tune.

“How it started [to] how it’s going,” she wrote in the caption. “Watch [Grand Ole Opry] Live: Opry Loves the 90s Saturday night at 9/8c on [Circle], YouTube, or Facebook.”

Both fans and friends were immediately enamored by the video. “This is precious! I got chills. This made my heart smile,” one wrote. “So when do we get a cover album of country standards,” another said.

Carrie Underwood Explains her Grand Ole Opry Fashion Choices

In the early days of Carrie Underwood’s Opry performances, her wardrobe choices were likely rather low on the list of concerns. Now that her performances are in the triple digits, however, fashion plays a major role in each show.

“I’m very particular when it comes to my Opry wardrobe,” Underwood explained in a recent interview on the Rob + Holly podcast. “You see pictures on the wall or looking up things about the Grand Ole Opry, and I feel like the women always dressed a certain caliber.”

“It was very rhinestones; it was very shiny. It was a certain kind of dress,” she continued. “I love trying to carry that legacy on because they were just so beautiful to me.”

When it comes to Opry fashion, Carrie Underwood draws a great deal of inspiration from the women who came before her. However, she also injects a great deal of her own personality into her picks.

“There’s a lot of me in the wardrobe, like personal pieces that I had in my closet that I brought,” she explained. “I collect vintage tees, and I had big Guns N’ Roses t-shirts, and I had one that was Patty Loveless… I’ll buy them even when they’re huge, and we’ll make rompers out of them. And those are really fun.”