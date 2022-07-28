Watch Clay Walker Reimagine ‘She Won’t Be Lonely Long’ in CMT’s Campfire Sessions

Clay Walker released his 11th studio album, Texas to Tennessee, in 2021. He’s also joined season two of CMT’s Campfire Sessions on July 29. He’ll appear alongside his longtime friend Tracy Lawrence for the episode. The series airs each Friday at 10 p.m. ET.

He’s teasing the episode with a clip from the show. He and Lawrence team up for a version of “She Won’t Be Lonely Long.” Check it out below.

If you're lonely now, you won't be lonely long! @ClayWalker and @tracy_lawrence are keeping you company Friday night on a new #CMTCampfireSessions at 10/9c on CMT 🤗 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sBledPopOq — CMT (@CMT) July 27, 2022

“If you’re lonely now, you won’t be lonely long! @ClayWalker and @tracy_lawrence are keeping you company on Friday night on a new #CMTCampfireSessionsat 10/9c on CMT,” the network captioned the clip.

“She Won’t Be Lonely Long” was the titular track from Clay Walker’s ninth studio album, released in 2010. The track was the biggest hit on the album, reaching fourth on the Billboard US Country chart. The album also produced the singles “Where Do I Go From You,” “Like We Never Said Goodbye” and “Jesse James.” It peaked at number five on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and at number 16 on the Billboard 200.

She Won’t Be Lonely Long was followed by a bit of a hiatus for Clay Walker. He didn’t record a follow-up until 2019 and he mostly stayed off the road, performing a few scattered dates here and there. He’s making a strong return to the limelight after the pandemic, though. The lead single from Texas to Tennessee titled “Need a Bar Sometimes” was his first to chart since “Jesse James” in 2012. The new album peaked at number 79 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and 45th on Billboard’s Top Current Album Sales chart.

Clay Walker Remains on the Road

Clay Walker was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1996. As he makes press rounds in support of the new record, he is opening up about navigating the illness while remaining on the road. Walker says that his nutrition and fitness routines keep him going. He’s also grateful for medicinal advancements made since his diagnosis.

Clay Walker performs at KIX on Beale Street in Memphis on July 28. He joins several festivals and fairs across North America throughout the summer and into the early fall. Walker has a big one in his native Texas at Floores Country Store in Helotes on September 9. He sweeps through the South later this fall, including a stop at Skydeck in Nashville on October 28.

He teams up with Tracy Lawrence for a run of dates in October. They’ll kick things off in Norfolk, Va. on November 3. The co-headlining jaunt continues through November 12 when it wraps in Macon, Ga. He has another date at Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson on December 3. Check out all of his tour dates and get ticket information at his website.