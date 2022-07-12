WATCH: Craig Morgan Shares Extremely Special Moment With Jelly Roll on Grand Ole Opry Stage

Founded in November of 1925, the Grand Ole Opry is more than a music stage as it is also the longest-running radio show in the history of the United States. For any country music artist, getting the call to perform on the stage is a right of passage to becoming the next icon to leave their mark on the industry. Broadcasting weekly from Nashville, Tennessee, the show has over 5,000 episodes. Recently, 57-year-old Craig Morgan graced the stage, but instead of focusing on his music, the singer welcomed a special guest, Jelly Roll, to share their history.

According to Morgan, the first time he heard the stunning vocals of Jelly Roll was in his car. “I happened to be out on the road somewhere and someone called me and said, ‘Man you have got to see this Jelly Roll guy. He was just on the Grand Ole Opry and he don’t look like somebody that would be on the Grand Ole Opry, but he was talking about you.” Remembering the moment Jelly Roll debuted at the Grand Ole Opry, Craig Morgan thrilled fans as he appeared on stage.

Jelly Roll and Craig Morgan Sing Together

Solidifying the story to be true, Jelly Roll added that he watched Craig Morgan perform right after his release from prison. “Shortly after I got out of jail, I did, I sat right there in row seven and I cried like a baby and watched him sing. I remember thinking, I wanna make people feel the way he makes me feel right now. This is a true testimony that God is real and all things are possible cause that same kid that was in jail and struggling, his wife is sitting right there. And he’s not sitting there tonight. That kid is standing next to Craig Morgan.”

Not only sharing their connection, the pair also graced the audience with a duet of Almost Home. After the song, to Jelly Roll’s astonishment, Craig Morgan presented him with a special gift. While wiping tears from his eyes, Jelly Roll received a handwritten copy of the song Almost Home. That wasn’t all as it was also signed by Morgan.

Although debuting in 2021 with Ballad of the Broken, Jelly Roll dominated the country music scene. His hit song Dead Man Walking gave him his first number one hit with his latest single, Son of a Sinner, currently sitting in the top 20.

Before Music, Morgan Served In The United States Army

As for Craig Morgan, before entering country music, he served as a forward observer in the United States Army. Starting in 2000, the musician has produced hits like That’s What I Love About Sunday, which controlled the charts. It did more than sit at the top of the Billboards for four weeks as it was showcased on the Billboard Year-End chart as well.