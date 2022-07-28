WATCH: Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley Brings Veteran Onstage for ‘American Spirit’ Performance

Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line is enjoying a new life as a solo artist. The “Florida” half of the duo is performing an extended run of shows in his home state. The Surf Post Session Shows are in Grayton Beach, Fla., and he’s sold out five consecutive nights. During a recent performance, he spotted an Army National Guard veteran in the audience and invited him on stage during a performance of “American Spirit.” Check out the video that Kelley shared to TikTok below.

“had the honor of surprising 12 year veteran in the Army National Guard, Michael Monk, on Sunday during our surf post sessions. Want to say thank you to all of our service members, this one’s for you,” Brian Kelley captioned the post.

In the video, he calls Monk to the stage and recognizes his service in front of the sold-out crowd.

“I just want to say thank you for your service and thank you for all that you do and all that you’ve done for all of us,” Kelley says. “And your family and all the sacrifice you’ve made. It means the world to all of us here. We just want to take a second to salute you and say thank you.”

Kelley then presented Michael Monk with a signed poster to commemorate the evening as the veteran returned to his cheering friends in the crowd.

“American Spirit” is the story of a veteran returning home from war. The song itself is also a thank you to men and women that have served their country.

Brian Kelley of Florida-Georgia Line on His Own

Brian Kelley has a couple of more dates in 2022 following the Florida run. He’s in Sacramento at Golden Sky Festival on October 15-16. He returns to Nashville for a performance at Rise and Record on October 19.

Kelley’s debut solo album, Sunshine State of Mind, was released in June of 2021. It followed an EP titled BK’s Wave Pack. His solo career came with the support of his Florida-Georgia Line partner, Tyler Hubbard. The band isn’t broken up, they’re just pursuing their own projects.

Hubbard released his debut solo single “5 Foot 9” in May. It’s been a hit at country radio, and he is expected to release a full-length solo album later this year. He’s at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on July 29, and later this year, he’ll join Keith Urban’s tour. Check out all of Hubbard’s solo dates and get ticket information at his website.