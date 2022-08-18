WATCH: Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Joins John C. Reilly, Tenacious D, and Beck for Cover of ‘Summer Breeze’

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has mostly stayed out of the spotlight since the tragic passing of his bandmate and drummer Taylor Hawkins back in March. But he’s ventured back onto the stage in a few fleeting appearances.

Most recently, on August 16th Grohl made a surprise appearance to form an impromptu supergroup. He joined Beck, Tenacious D composed of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, funnyman John C. Reilly, and producer Greg Kurstin. Together, they performed at the Largo Theater in Los Angeles a fun rendition of “Summer Breeze” originally by Seals and Crofts.

Film director and producer organized the benefit show for Victims First, a fundraiser for families affected by mass casualties. Beck headlined the evening, but Tenacious D decided to get in on the fun. They were then joined by Reilly, but the big surprise came after the song began. That’s when Grohl emerged from backstage to take to the microphone to the delight of everyone in the small 280-seat venue.

Grohl’s first public performance after Hawkins’ passing came during the Glastonbury Festival in June. He appeared during Paul McCartney’s headlining set. In September, he and his Foo Fighters bandmates will reunite for a pair to tribute shows to honor the late drummer.

For the events, the band has tapped a star-studded lineup of special guests. Including Brian May, Wolfgang Van Halen, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Josh Homme, Stewart Copeland, Chris Chaney, Omar Hakim, Mark Ronson, Hawkins’ side band Chevy Metal and many more. The shows from Wembley Stadium will be streamed live in their entirety via Paramount+.

Dave Grohl’s Hall of Fame Career

Grohl understandably stepped away from the rock star life in the wake of his friend’s passing. Hawkins had been a part of Foo Fighters since Grohl formed the band in the aftermath of another tragic loss, his former bandmate in Nirvana, Kurt Cobain.

Grohl is no stranger to tragedy. But he’s also led an incredible music career. Just last year, Foo Fighters were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. To top off that experience, McCartney himself inducted Grohl and his bandmates. Grohl opened up about the experience of once of his musical idols inducting him into the prestigious hall.

“Listen, I picked up an instrument because of the Beatles,” Grohl said. “I learned to play guitar with a Beatles songbook and a Beatles record. I didn’t take lessons — I took lessons from the Beatles. And so that was the seed that grew into this thing now.”

Grohl was previously inducted as a member of Nirvana in 2014, but the experience of McCartney presenting the honor held a different meaning for the rock star.

“And so to watch Paul McCartney induct my band into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. I can’t even describe it,” Grohl said. “You can imagine the full-circle feeling, but I have no words.”