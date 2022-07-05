WATCH: Hank Williams Jr. Shows Of His July 4th Celebration Featuring a Massive Civil War Cannon

Hank Williams Jr. made good on his Fourth of July promise. He recently revealed to Taste of Country Nights that he planned to fire off a Civil War-era cannon to celebrate the holiday. He shared the video to prove it on Tuesday.

BOCEPHUS FIRECRACKER! Hank doesn't use fireworks on 4th of July. Original Civil War cannon. Grandkids and friends loved it. pic.twitter.com/Efuh7bq4jf — Hank Williams, Jr. (@HankJr) July 5, 2022

“BOCEPHUS FIRECRACKER! Hank doesn’t use fireworks on 4th of July. Original Civil War cannon. Grandkids and friends loved it,” the post was captioned.

In the interview, Hank Williams Jr. said that he would fire the 12-pound Napoleon cannon with two pounds of gun powder. He said that he wasn’t worried about any kind of permit.

“Ain’t no [expletive] Davidson County, man,” he said. “I’m in West Tennessee. I got a permit from a United States federal judge. You wanna talk permits – I ain’t got no county money! Mine is federal.”

Hank Williams Jr. revealed that he isn’t a fan of fireworks. He said everyone in the neighborhood was invited to join him for his own celebration.

Hank Williams Jr. is Having Fun

Hank Williams Jr. kept a low profile in recent years. Rich White Honky Blues is his first collection of new material in six years. The Dan Auerbach-produced release put him back on the press circuit. His interviews revealed why he isn’t a member of the Grand Ole Opry. The exclusion doesn’t have anything to do with his dad being fired from the hallowed institution. He just doesn’t want to be there, he says. The Country Music Hall of Fame inducted him in 2021. That’s enough for Bocephus.

He’s also taking plenty of time for himself. He took a Minnesota fishing trip and reeled in a beautiful walleye. He’s an avid outdoorsman, and it’s great to see him with time to explore.

‘Rich White Honky Blues’ Hits the Road

Hank Williams Jr.’s return to music is a tribute to the music he loved as a kid. He admired the work of artists like Bobby “Blue” Bland and Bo Diddley when he was young. He wasn’t into the “Opry;” he was into Hoss Allen on WLAC in Nashville. That’s where he heard those sounds for the first time as an impressionable young teen.

He teams with Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys to produce the album. It’s an unlikely match, but Auerbach earned a Grammy for his production in 2013.

Bocephus takes the album on the road throughout the summer. He’s in Lake Charles, La. at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino on July 8. He visits the stately new Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville, Ala. on July 9. He’ll hit a couple of state and county fairs along the way. Current dates have him on stages across North America through August 13. Check out his entire schedule and get ticket information at his website.