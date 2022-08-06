WATCH: Jewel Reveals Her Tour Bus Caught on Fire During ‘Off-Day’

Iconic singer Jewel watched while flames engulfed her tour bus today. Luckily, no one was injured, and firefighters were able to grab her valuables before they were destroyed. But Jewel still thinks it was some “bull sh*t.”

As the Hands artist shared on TikTok, the event happened during an “off day” as the bus was sitting in the parking lot of a hotel.

The 48-year-old went on to explain that the fire department rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire quickly. And it sounds like none of the crew members were inside when the flames ignited.

Furthermore, the person working the front desk called the driver when they saw the smoke. And he got in and out of the bus fast enough to grab an irreplaceable vintage guitar and amp.

“Our bus driver is a hero for saving the vintage gear!” she wrote in the post.”…Thank you firefighters and department!!!”

In the video, Jewel shows footage of extensive damage both inside and outside of the bus. The stairs from the door have obvious signs of melting, and the living quarters are completely destroyed. The extreme heat shattered the back windows, and wires located at the back of the bus are charred.

“All’s well that ends well,” Jewel ended, “But how ’bout this bulls—,” she said of the bus.

The four-time Grammy winner is currently touring with Blues Traveler, Train, Thunderstorm, Will Anderson, and Artis for the AM Gold Tour. Jewel did not say when the fire occurred, but she and her band will have to rebound by today. The performers have a show at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado this evening.

Jewel Puts Rumors About Her Past to Rest

Unfortunately, the spontaneous bus fire isn’t the first painful retelling that Jewel has shared recently. In April, she also set the record straight about her time living out of her car.

While interviewing with Stereogum, the singer opened up about being homeless after signing her first major deal with Atlantic Records in the 1990s.

“The whole world knows I lived in my car. They think because I was fighting for my dream of music. That is an absolute misrepresentation of what happened,” she admitted.

As she continued, Jewel said that she was forced to live in her car because she refused to have inappropriate relations with her boss, so he didn’t pay her. And without a paycheck, she couldn’t afford rent.

“Then my car got stolen, and I was homeless because of that—because I wouldn’t bang a boss.”

This is a developing story.