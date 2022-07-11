WATCH: Willie Nelson, Kacey Musgraves Sing ‘On the Road Again’ Duet at Palomino Festival

Kacey Musgraves joined Willie Nelson for a version of “On the Road Again” at the inaugural Palomino Festival. The festival was held in Brookside near the Rose Bowl and it was a jam-packed lineup. Check out the video of the performance that Musgraves and Nelson below:

“So my actual grandpa is in the audience tonight here from Texas,” Musgraves said after hugging Willie. “And my other grandpa is here tonight from Texas.”

She gestured toward the icon and the crowd went wild.

Kacey Musgraves shared earlier this week that she was excited to join Willie Nelson for the festival. The festival was massive. In addition to Musgraves and Nelson, it featured performances by Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Orville Peck, Zach Bryan, Old Crow Medicine Show, Charley Crockett, Paul Cauthen, Morgan Wade, Nikki Lane, Jaime Wyatt and more.

The collection of musicians was a sort of family reunion for people that have spent years crossing each other’s paths on the road. Zach Bryan snapped a selfie with Jason Isbell, while quoting Isbell’s “Flying Over Water” in the post.

Orville Peck snapped a photo with Willie Nelson himself.

Nikki Lane also shared a collection of photos from the big day.

“Seeing stars and straight up LIVIN for it,” Jaime Wyatt captioned her post.

Kacey Musgraves Wows at Palomino Festival

She didn’t just bring out the legendary Willie Nelson for a cover of his “On the Road” again. Kacey Musgraves also included a cover of Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” in her set. Her 14-song set opened with “star-crossed” and closed with “Slow Burn.” She included tracks like “Golden Hour” and “Rainbow” along the way.

Meanwhile, Willie’s set was pretty true to form. It looked pretty similar to much of the Outlaw Fest that he’s rambled across America with this summer. He opened with “Whiskey River” and closed with “It’s Hard to Be Humble,” a Mac Davis cover. He also threw in a Pearl Jam cover of “Just Breathe.”

Kacey Musgraves has a limited touring schedule in 2022. She’ll head overseas for show in Australia and Japan later this month and into August. She has one more festival appearance scheduled. She’ll be at Austin City Limits Festival in October. Get more information at her website.

Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Fest is back to the road in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio on July 29. There are dates throughout the remainder of the year, with a different set of openers on each stop. For all of the dates, opener information and ticket information, check out his website.